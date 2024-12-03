Dubai: As we gear up for the new year, here are some of the major changes you can expect in 2025.

1. New UAE traffic law

One of the biggest announcements in 2024 was the new federal decree-law on traffic regulation, introducing changes to the existing traffic law, keeping up with the rapid evolution of transportation worldwide. Some of the key announcements include reducing the driving age to 17, including new modes of personal transport (like e-bikes and e-scooters) as part of the regulations, and updated regulations for motorists and pedestrians.

- Up to Dh100,000 fine and/or jail for drunk driving.

- Stricter penalties for jaywalking.

- Up to Dh100,000 fine, two-year jail for hit-and-run cases that cause injuries

The law will come into effect on March 29, 2025.

2. Air taxis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Joby Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft displayed at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 12, 2024. Joby and Dubai’s RTA signed a deal that allows the US company to operate air taxi services in the emirate for six years from 2026. Image Credit: Joby Aviation

Another major transformation that UAE residents can expect in 2025 is the introduction of air taxis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This year, transport authorities in different emirates announced their plans for introducing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts, and they are expected to become operational in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2025, that are expected to replace longer car commutes, with air taxi flights.

In Abu Dhabi, an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Archer Aviation, a US-based company that designs and develops eVTOL aircrafts, will see 60- to 90-minute car rides being replaced with 10- to 20-minute electric air taxi flights that are ‘safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation’, expected to start in 2025.

In Dubai, too, air taxis could start by December 2025, following an agreement between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Joby Aviation, a US-based aviation company.

There will be four vertiport stations situated near key locations like the Dubai International Airport, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, and will reduce a commute that typically takes 45 minutes by car, to 10 minutes by air.

3. Al Maktoum bridge maintenance work ends

The roads in Dubai are also expected to get smoother, with new Salik gates already operational in the city and the maintenance work at Al Maktoum bridge expected to end in mid-January 2025.

4. Smart travel system in Abu Dhabi

Zayed international airport in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Zayed international airport

The biometric-enabled smart travel system in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport is also expected to be expanded across all security and operations touchpoints and to passengers from all airlines in 2025.

The futuristic system is being rolled out in phases and is currently available for passengers travelling with Etihad Airways and five other airlines. Next year, all passengers travelling through the airport will be able to complete their immigration process, shop at duty-free shops and use airport lounges without the need to take out their boarding pass or passport for verification at any of these checkpoints. Find out more here.

5. Ban on plastics will be expanded

There will also be some major changes to your eating out experience in Dubai next year, with the ban on plastics expected to include plastic stirrers, Styrofoam containers, plastic table covers, plastic straws, and single use Styrofoam cups.

This is part of Dubai’s comprehensive ban on single-use plastic products, with single-use bags already banned since June this year.

6. Digital nol cards will be expanded

Regular users of Dubai’s Metros and buses will also find it easier to use their phones as a nol card next year, with the digital nol card initiative expected to be expanded to all phone users in 2025. The digital nol card is currently only available for Samsung and Huawei phone users, but according to the RTA, its full roll-out is expected in 2025.

What’s more – you can use the nol card for shopping at grocery stores, paying for parking and getting entry at Dubai’s public parks, as the card also doubles up as a payment option that is accepted at most locations in the emirate.

7. Healthier food options in Abu Dhabi

By the middle of next year, your grocery shopping will also become a lot easier, removing the need to read all the ingredients on a label to find out whether it suits your nutritional needs. The ‘nutri-mark’ label, which will grade the nutritional value of a product compared to other options in the same category, will act as a quick indicator to help you make healthier food choices, following a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

While the project will first launch in Abu Dhabi by the middle of next year, there are plans to expand it across the UAE as well.

8. Free Wi-Fi at public bus stops

Eid Al Etihad gift: Dubai rolls out free Wi-Fi at bus stations Image Credit: X

Who doesn’t like free Wi-Fi? Dubai’s RTA announced this week that four major bus stations in the emirate will now have free public Wi-Fi, and by next year, it is expected to be rolled out to more stations soon.

Just remember to practice due diligence when using a free public Wi-Fi, wherever you are, to keep your data safe and online privacy maintained.

9. New Salik charges

The activation of new Salik toll gates follows the completion of the Al Khail Road Development Project, which included the construction of five bridges and expansion of lanes in seven areas. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

From February 2025, the ‘variable road toll pricing system’ will also come into effect in Dubai, with Salik charges being implemented as follows:

Weekdays peak hours: Dh6 per crossing

Weekdays off-peak hours: Dh4 per crossing.

Sundays: Dh4 per crossing throughout the day (excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events)

1am to 6am: free

The peak hours on weekdays are 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm.

You will only be charged once if you cross more than once the Al Safa toll gates within a one-hour duration. The same rule applies to the two toll gates in Al Mamzar.

10. New parking charges in Dubai

From March next year, you will also need to keep in mind the new parking charges that will come into effect in Dubai, with parking spaces categories as standard, premium, and grand events parking.

New parking charges:

Peak hours (8am – 10am and 4pm – 8pm):

Premium parking: Dh6 per hour

Standard parking: Dh4 per hour

Off-peak hours (10am – 4pm and 8pm – 10pm): Rates remain unchanged

Free parking:

Overnight: 10pm to 8am

All day Sunday