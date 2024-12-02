How to claim the 53GB free local data offer from e&

1. Open the e& UAE app. On the homepage, you’ll see a pop-up notification for ‘Exclusive Eid Al Etihad Offers'. Tap on ‘View Offers'.

2. Select ‘Activate’ under the 53GB Free Local Data category.

3. Agree to the Terms & Conditions.

4. Tap ‘Get Now.’

5. You’ll receive an SMS confirming successful activation. Check your usage on the e& UAE app.

Validity - The free data is available for Emirati and postpaid customers across the UAE and is valid until December 7.

53GB free national data from du

For postpaid customers: No activation is required. The offer will be automatically applied and is valid until December 4, 2024.

For prepaid customers: du is providing 53GB of free data valid for one year when you subscribe to their Flexi Yearly Plan. Here’s how to claim it:

• New Customers: Subscribe to a new Flexi Yearly Plan and redeem the free data through the du App.

• Existing Customers: Switch to a Yearly Flexi Plan via the du App or by dialling 111100#.

To redeem:

1. Open the du App.

2. Click ‘Buy Bundle,’ then ‘Special Offers.’

3. Select the ‘Free 53GB’ offer and click ‘Redeem.’

Validity

The free data should be redeemed within 30 days of activating the Flexi Yearly Plan. Once redeemed, the 53GB data allowance will be valid for 12 months.

2. UAE motorists get 50 per cent discount on traffic fines

Police authorities in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah have all announced traffic fine discounts to celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad

Conditions for the traffic fine discount

• The discount is available for all motorists, including those who have vehicles registered in other emirates, provided the traffic violation was committed in that specific emirate.

• Applies to fines issued before December 1, 2024.

• Vehicle impoundments and black points will be cancelled, except for serious violations such as reckless driving and running red lights.

Duration for the traffic fine discount

• Ajman: Until December 15.

• Ras Al Khaimah: Until December 31

• Umm Al Quwain: Until January 5, 2025

• Fujairah: From December 2 till January 24

How to pay the traffic fines and get the discount

The most convenient way to pay the fines is through the ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices. Once you download the app, you need to sign in using your UAE Pass account and follow the steps below:

• Tap on ‘Traffic Fine Payment’ on the app’s homepage.

• Next, enter one of the details – Traffic Code (TC) number, licence number, plate number or Emirates ID. Then, tap on ‘Fines’.

• A list of all the fines that you have incurred will be displayed. You can select a specific fine or select all of them. The discount will be applied, if applicable. Then click on the ‘Pay’ button.

• Next, you will be directed to an online payment platform. Enter your credit or debit card details. Once the payment is confirmed, you will receive a digital receipt.

3. Free public parking

The public transport and municipal authorities of the following emirates have announced free public parking:

• Dubai - The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced all public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3.

• Sharjah - Public parking will be free on December 2 and 3 (Monday and Tuesday) in the emirate, according to Sharjah Municipality. However, parking zones marked by blue information signs will remain paid throughout the week as usual.

• Ajman - All public parking managed by Ajman Municipality will be free until December 3. Paid parking will resume on Wednesday, December 4.

4. Free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering complimentary access to its galleries to celebrate Eid Al Etihad. Visitors can also enjoy Emirati films, diverse culinary options, and the ‘Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances’ exhibition.

How to book

You need to pre-book your free ticket through the Louvre Abu Dhabi website - https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/buy-ticket/admission and click on the ‘UAE National Day Complimentary Access’ category.

Opening Hours

Louvre Abu Dhabi is open from 10am to midnight.

Galleries and exhibitions close at 6.30pm but the Dome remains open until midnight, and the last entry is at 11pm.

5. Free entry to Sharjah Museums

The Sharjah Museum Authority is offering free access to all its museums during Eid Al Etihad. Participating museums include:

• Sharjah Art Museum

• Sharjah Aquarium

• Sharjah Archaeology Museum

• Sharjah Calligraphy Museum

• Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation

• And many more.

Timings