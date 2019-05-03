UAE regulator to examine Drake & Scull finances
ESCA committee will review decisions and financial reports
Sharaka platform linked to Abu Dhabi government’s TAMM
Latest move to enhance ease of doing business in Abu Dhabi
Hub71 announces new partnership to boost start ups
Techstars, Starburst join Hub71 in Q4 to bring in start-ups, global mentorship networks
More from markets
GCC economies, markets in recovery mode
Tadawul index has been the best performing regional index with 19 per cent gains so far
Commodities exchange records best April since start
Peak due to uptick in Indian rupee, G6 currency trading
Saudi PIF plans to borrow via debt twice
Last year the fund raised an $11 billion international syndicated loan
ADCB traded volume at 6-year high
$200m passive inflows seen in ADCB shares ahead of delisting of UNB shares
UAE’s real estate funds wait for right time
Manrre Reit promoter pushes back IPO to 2021 and is waiting for market to stabilise
Oil teeters as investors ponder over Opec
The IMF data show the kingdom needs crude at about $85 a barrel
His reform engine for India’s economy is revved up
IMF forecasts India to exhibit even higher growth in the coming years
US stocks edge to records ahead of Fed meeting
US central bank due to meet Tuesday, expected to leave interest rates untouched
Spotify tops estimates with 100 million paid users
Company took on 4m customers in the quarter, compared with the 3.3m forecast by analysts
Majid Al Futtaim hires banks for green sukuk
HSBC and Standard Chartered have been hired as global coordinators
Oil falls after Trump asks Opec to raise output
Prices fell 3 per cent on Friday after Trump comments
US GDP to keep US stocks aided at peak
The dovish Fed is expected to take note of surprisingly strong US GDP dat