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LATEST NEWS

Dubai Police take action against 18 over waste disposal

Crackdown targets illegal dumping of sewage and petrochemical waste in Dubai

18m ago1m read

Leaving the UAE? Don't make these costly mistakes

Why calling your bank before you fly can prevent debt spirals and legal trouble

1h ago7m read

Gargash: Iran war needs lasting peace

UAE presidential adviser calls for substantive Gulf-Iran talks to prevent another outbreak

36m ago5m read
Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for substantive talks between Iran and its Gulf neighbours alongside negotiations involving Washington.

Inside Emirates' cabin crew moments you won't forget

2h ago6m read
From LEGO gifts to viral proposals, the human side of Emirates crew life
PARTNER CONTENT

Why American Pecans deserve a place beyond baking

3m read
Why American Pecans deserve a place beyond baking

Pakistan social media tax: Overseas creators targeted

2m read

Where are UAE residents investing their savings and why

4m read

Is it worth flying from India to Dubai for an iPhone?

3m read

Harvest Moon: UAE skywatchers can see it this weekend

24m ago4m read
The harvest moon, also known as the corn moon by Indigenous groups in the Northeast, historically signals the time of year when different summer crops are ready to be harvested. Farmers have also relied on the light from September's full moon to harvest their crops late into the night.
PARTNER CONTENT

REDMI Note 17 Pro Max: Three days, one charge

3m read
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max: Three days, one charge

Trump gifts Xi a bald eagle: What the US symbol means

3m read

How to pay someone else’s traffic fine in the UAE

3m read

How this UAE teen is saving lives in Africa

1h ago4m read
PARTNER CONTENT

Momcozy partners with EGOS to elevate maternal care

2m read
Momcozy partners with EGOS to elevate maternal care

Ed Sheeran's next shows in doubt as storm nears

3m read

New in Dubai’s dining scene: Gymkhana, Marugame Udon

4m read
PARTNER CONTENT

How El Gendy used early lessons to build businesses

5m read
How El Gendy used early lessons to build businesses
SPORT

No tickets available for Messi's final match

2h ago1m read
The 4 penalty goals Messi scored in the 2022 World Cup tied the all-time record for most penalty goals by a player in a single World Cup

Pakistan batter smashes 8 sixes, make fastest century

2m read
Muhammad Shahzad