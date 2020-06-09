CORONAVIRUS: LATEST UPDATES

Migrants Kolkata social distancing train

Send migrant workers home within 15 days: India court

New Zealand Nelson coronavirus

In New Zealand, shopping, parties and big hugs

Imran Khan

Coronavirus likely to hit peak in Pakistan in July

20200609 lithuania

Lithuania capital turns Italian as virus stops travel

Unaware of husband’s death, repatriated woman delivers

Athira gives birth to baby girl; a day after 28-year-old husband dies

Pregnant Athira Geetha Sreedharan, 27, from Kerala, filed a writ petition seeking help to return to her home country

Residents amend plans after movement ban is extended

Copy of NAT 200602 Abu Dhabi Road Block CE008-1591686562170

Dubai Police help reunite Pakistani mum with her son

Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions by further week

swab test, swab sample, covid-19 in uae, drive-through screening center
UAE announces 5 deaths, 568 new coronavirus cases

Dubai Tourism to welcome visitors soon

Watch: Dubai promises to take 'a moment more' to open

NAT 200609 ART1-1591685128427

Dubai art campaign makes May 2020 memorable for nurses

NAT ATHIRA12-1591607924301
Husband of Kerala woman fought for repatriation dies

Women wearing masks; covid-19 in uae

Masks alone will not protect you against COVID-19: WHO

Emirates check-in

UAE visa expired: How to avail of amnesty from fines

NAT_200608 909 Hotline12-1591621578932

New hotline for workers with coronavirus

NAT BEAUTY 1-1591616037149

COVID-19: UAE beauty parlours struggling to survive

1.2278344-2937405388

UAE weather: Hot day, partly cloudy at times

renew your residence visa

COVID-19: Why it is better to renew expired visa and ID

Federal move permit

COVID-19: When do I need a federal move permit?

How-to-apply-bank-loan01
UAE: Bank defers loan payment, reduces charges

190927 dubai tourists

How tourists can claim their VAT refund in the UAE

which visa applicants don't need medical test

COVID-19: These visa applicants don't need medical test

Amir Mekky
Watch crime boss Amir Mekky being arrested in Dubai

jail generic

14 Africans arrested for attack with weapons in Dubai

1.2119811-3853995105

Gang of six embezzle Dh6m from Dubai bank account

1.2207101-1337984911

Dubai Police arrest 84 beggars over Eid

Sharjah Private Education Authority

Teacher pay cuts rejected in Sharjah this school year

1.1305311-2126275856

Exam dates out for UAE ministry-curriculum schools

NAT Middlesex University Dubai-1591604290036

Dubai reveals second annual university ratings

elearning

UAE academic year to start on August 30

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud delivers message to the graduating RAK Academy students

Watch: RAK holds drive-thru graduation in times of COVI

OPN_190420-Abu-Dhabi-skyline_P1-1555764232397

coronavirus test

UAE donates COVID-19 testing kits worth $10m to WHO

20200531 visitors
UAE: 50% of government employees to return to work

Tuesday's FNC meeting

UAE passes draft law on counter-extremism

NAT FNC 1-1591115182857

FNC member estimates 12,000 jobless across nation

Air Arabia

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to Egypt

swab test, swab sample, covid-19 in uae, drive-through screening center
NAT_200608 909 Hotline12-1591621578932

How to prevent getting infected with Covid-19 when ordering food delivery

How safe are you handling your UAE food deliveries?

Dubai Health Authority coronavirus

Dubai: Aid worth Dh5 million goes to 400 patients

auto chevy

The 2021 Chevrolet Captiva reaches the Middle East

auto rolls

Sambook is a Rolls-Royce inspired by the Arabian Gulf

auto cadillac

Cadillac CT4 makes Middle East debut

auto tips

These checks will help keep your car in top shape

Bus stop

Video: Dubai's new upgraded bus stops

1.2278344-2937405388

Fog in Dubai

What will the weather be like in the UAE today?

It's a foggy morning in Dubai today March 9, 2020.

UAE weather: Foggy morning, drivers warned

1.2278344-2937405388

UAE weather: Hot and dusty day, partly cloudy at times

1.2188436-3364675738

What will the weather be like on Friday?

How-to-apply-bank-loan01
UAE: Bank defers loan payment, reduces charges

ENBD complaint
UAE: ‘I forgot my bank login credentials’

191124 cancer
UAE: Cancer survivor struggles to pay loan to bank

reader complaint
Unable to pay credit cards due to COVID-19 situation

202323 credit cards
Credit card: Cleared outstanding, but charged late fees

