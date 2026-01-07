GOLD/FOREX
Four roundabouts removed as RTA completes Al Warqa’a road works

7km upgrade links Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic expansion works along Al Warqa’a 1 Street, covering approximately 7 kilometres in both directions between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road.

As part of the project, four roundabouts were converted into signalised intersections. RTA said the changes have improved traffic flow on the corridor by up to 30 per cent.

The works also included the construction of a 6.6-kilometre stormwater drainage network, the installation of 324 street lighting poles, and the addition of 111 parking spaces. Pedestrian pathways covering about 41,000 square metres were built to improve safety and access for pedestrians.

According to RTA, the project builds on earlier upgrades completed in June 2025, which introduced new entry and exit points connecting Al Warqa’a to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Those earlier works also included traffic improvements along 13th Street in Al Warqa’a 1, spanning roughly 8 kilometres.

RTA said further infrastructure works are under way in Al Warqa’a 3 and Al Warqa’a 4, including road resurfacing, pedestrian pathways, parking facilities and cycling tracks aimed at improving connectivity with nearby cycling routes.

Separately, RTA said it held an information session in October with residents of Mirdif and Al Warqa’a to outline upcoming transport projects, including the Dubai Metro Blue Line, and to explain traffic diversions planned during construction phases.

