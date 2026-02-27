Dubai RTA opens new bridge cutting travel time from 6 minutes to 1 minute at World Trade Centre Roundabout

Here's how 1,000m bridge linking Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa roads will reduce traffic
Dubai: Commuters travelling along one of Dubai's busiest corridors have a reason to celebrate. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially opened a major new bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, slashing journey times from six minutes to just one minute and marking a critical milestone in the ongoing World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project.
The newly inaugurated structure spans 1,000 metres and features two lanes capable of handling up to 3,000 vehicles per hour. It channels traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, easing access to Al Karama and Deira, two of Dubai's most densely populated and frequently congested districts.
This is the third bridge to open under the larger World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, with the previous two launched earlier in February 2026 to serve traffic moving from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Majlis Street.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, described the project as one of Dubai's most strategically significant intersection upgrades to date. The World Trade Centre Roundabout sits at the convergence of five major arterial roads, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Majlis Street making it a critical node in the emirate's overall traffic grid.
With construction progressing ahead of schedule and overall completion surpassing 60%, Al Tayer confirmed that two additional bridges are currently under construction, catering to traffic from Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street. Both are expected to open in October 2026.
Once all five bridges are operational, the transformation of this intersection will be profound. Average delay at the World Trade Centre Roundabout is projected to fall from 12 minutes to just 90 seconds, a 92% reduction that will have ripple effects across a wide network of surrounding roads.
Beyond reduced wait times, the completed project will deliver free-flow traffic movement in multiple directions, including:
From Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street
From Al Mustaqbal Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road southbound
From 2nd December Street (Jumeirah and Al Satwa) to Al Majlis Street, onward to Al Mustaqbal Street and destinations such as Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre
From Sheikh Rashid Street towards Deira
The existing roundabout will also be converted into a signalised at-grade intersection, further improving traffic management and reducing the unpredictability that roundabouts can create during peak hours.
Total bridge length: 5,000 metres across 5 bridges
New bridge length: 1,000 metres
Lane capacity (new bridge): 3,000 vehicles per hour
Previously opened bridges: 2,000 metres combined (Feb 2026)
Combined capacity (Feb bridges): ~6,000 vehicles per hour
Current journey time (new bridge route): 1 minute (down from 6 minutes)
Projected intersection delay after completion: 90 seconds (down from 12 minutes)
Overall project completion: Over 60%
Remaining bridges opening: October 2026
The project is estimated to serve more than half a million residents and visitors. It directly enhances connectivity for some of Dubai's most significant commercial, financial, and residential zones, including:
Dubai World Trade Centre: The region's foremost venue for international exhibitions, conferences, and trade events for over four decades
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): A globally recognised financial hub serving the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia
Residential communities including Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya, and Al Mankhool
For daily commuters, the relief is immediate. For businesses based in DIFC and the WTC precinct, smoother road access means easier client visits, faster logistics, and a better first impression for international visitors arriving by road.
Construction work continues at pace, with the RTA reaffirming its commitment to completing the final two bridges by October 2026. Once finished, the fully upgraded intersection will remove one of the most persistent bottlenecks in central Dubai, benefitting road users across the entire Sheikh Zayed Road corridor.
For residents and visitors navigating Dubai's road network, the phased openings offer incremental relief now with the biggest gains still to come later this year.