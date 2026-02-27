Dubai RTA opens new bridge cutting travel time from 6 minutes to 1 minute at World Trade Centre Roundabout

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, described the project as one of Dubai's most strategically significant intersection upgrades to date. The World Trade Centre Roundabout sits at the convergence of five major arterial roads, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Majlis Street making it a critical node in the emirate's overall traffic grid.