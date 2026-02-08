Big relief: RTA opens major bridge at Al Qudra Road Intersection

New 600-metre structure boosts capacity by 191%, cuts delays by more than half
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new 600-metre bridge at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the link road connecting Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City, marking a key milestone in the ongoing development of one of the emirate’s most strategic transport corridors.
The four-lane-in-each-direction bridge is part of the wider Al Qudra Road intersections development project and is designed to significantly improve traffic flow, increase road capacity, and reduce congestion for thousands of daily commuters.
The corridor extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, and continuing along Al Qudra Road.
According to RTA, the newly completed bridge improves traffic flow on Al Qudra Road and the connecting road between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City, increasing capacity by 191% from 6,600 vehicles per hour to 19,200 vehicles per hour. Waiting time at the junction has also been reduced by 55%, cutting delays from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.
RTA will open the northern (left-side) bridge on 15 February at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The 700-metre bridge provides two lanes in each direction and will remain operational until completion of works on the southern (right-side) bridge. It will serve traffic along Al Qudra Road towards Al Qudra City and in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Al Qudra Road Development Project is being implemented in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to complete the development of road network infrastructure. The project supports smoother mobility for residents and visitors, keeps pace with Dubai’s sustained urban expansion, and addresses the emirate’s growing development and population needs.”
Al Tayer added: “The project includes upgrading several key intersections, and constructing bridges extending 2,700 metres, as well as widening and improving the existing road over a total length of 11.6km. It will increase road capacity and cut journey time by 70%, reducing travel time from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes. The project will serve residential and development areas accommodating an estimated 400,000 residents and visitors.”
Mattar Al Tayer said that Al Qudra Road is one of the key projects undertaken to upgrade and strengthen Dubai’s east — west road corridors. The project, extending from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road, serves several major development areas, most notably Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, DAMAC Hills, Mudon, and The Sustainable City.
“The project increases capacity, improves traffic efficiency at strategic intersections, reduces congestion, and shortens travel times between key destinations. It also ensures smoother, uninterrupted traffic flow along Al Qudra Road towards Emirates Road and onwards to Al Qudra City, and vice versa, while enhancing road safety standards and supporting urban growth and economic activity across the communities served by the corridor.”
In addition to the newly opened bridge, the project involves upgrading the intersection between Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street through the construction of a 700-metre bridge providing four lanes in each direction.
The works incorporate auxiliary lanes along the side ramps, with two lanes per ramp, ensuring seamless traffic flow in all directions without affecting the main carriageway. The project also includes the construction of a 500-metre bridge serving traffic moving from Al Qudra Road to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Jebel Ali.
RTA is further constructing a 900-metre bridge to accommodate traffic from Al Qudra Road to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards the city centre and Dubai International Airport, along with the development of 3km of service roads on both sides of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to improve connectivity with surrounding developments.
Once completed, the intersection upgrade will increase road capacity from 7,800 vehicles per hour to 19,400 vehicles per hour and reduce waiting time by 85%, cutting delays from 393 seconds to 60 seconds.
The project also includes upgrading Al Qudra Road from its intersection with Emirates Road to the existing roundabout serving key communities including Town Square Dubai, Mira Developments, and DAMAC Hills 2.
Works involve widening Al Qudra Road by increasing the number of lanes in both directions along a 3.4km stretch within the developers’ zone, constructing a new 4.8km road in the southern section, and linking it directly to Emirates Road to improve access and traffic movement across surrounding residential and development areas.
