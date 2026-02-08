Big relief: RTA opens major bridge at Al Qudra Road Intersection

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Al Qudra Road Development Project is being implemented in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to complete the development of road network infrastructure. The project supports smoother mobility for residents and visitors, keeps pace with Dubai’s sustained urban expansion, and addresses the emirate’s growing development and population needs.”