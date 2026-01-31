GOLD/FOREX
UAE weekend traffic alert: RTA updates Dubai Metro timings and road closures

Plan ahead to avoid delays during weekend events across Dubai

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued key updates affecting roads and public transport this weekend.

From Al Qudra Cycling Track closures for the Al Salam Cycling Championship to adjusted Metro hours for the Dubai Marathon, drivers and commuters are advised to plan ahead to avoid delays and enjoy smooth travel across the city.

Al Qudra Cycling Track closure

Al Qudra Cycling Track will be closed on Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. The closure is for the Open Desert Race, part of the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship 2025-2026.

The race starts at 1:30 pm from the desert area near the track and runs for about 4 hours. The track will reopen once the race concludes.

Dubai Marathon 2026: Metro adjustments

On Sunday, February 1, Metro hours will be adjusted due to the Dubai Marathon, running from 5:00 AM to midnight instead of the usual 8:00 am start.

The marathon is a city tradition, featuring 42 km, 10 km, and 4 km routes. Runners of all ages take part, creating a lively community atmosphere.

The race starts at 7:00 am, so plan your journey in advance and use the Metro for smooth travel across the city.

Visiting Sikka Art and Design Festival?

For visitors to the Sikka Art and Design Festival in Al Shindagha Historic District, the Metro is the easiest way to reach the site.

Travel on the Green Line to Al Ghubaiba Metro Station, followed by a short walk to the festival area. Make sure your nol Card has enough balance: Dh15 for Silver class and Dh30 for Gold class for a round-trip.

Metro weekend operating hours:

  • Saturday: 5:00 am – 12:00 am

  • Sunday: 8:00 am – 12:00 am

  • Monday to Thursday: 5:00 AM – 12:00 am

  • Friday: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

The RTA has called on motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use the suggested alternative routes to avoid delays.

Abu Dhabi road closure this weekend

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) – AD Mobility has announced a partial road closure on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street and Al Bateen Street in Abu Dhabi.

Closure details:

  • Dates: Saturday, January 31– Sunday, February 1.

  • Location: Shakhbout Bin Sultan St. & Al Bateen St., Abu Dhabi

  • Type: Partial road closure

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time during the closure period.

