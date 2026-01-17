Dubai traffic alert: RTA announces phased road closures for Al Salam Cycling Championship

Plan ahead: RTA urges commuters to leave early for smooth travel during race
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has outlined phased road closures on Sunday, January 18, ahead of the The Ruler’s Court Race, part of the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship.
The race, which starts at 12:45pm from the Ruler’s Court in Al Fahidi and concludes at Al Marmoom cycling track, will prompt temporary suspension of traffic for around 10 minutes on the following roads:
Jurreira Street
Al Mina Street
Al Wasl Road
Al Aruba Street
Al Meydan Road
Al Hadiqa Road
Expo Road
Al Manarna Street
Al Qudra Road
Lehbah Road
Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street
Traffic will resume once the race passes. The RTA urged residents and commuters to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and ensure timely arrival at their destinations.
