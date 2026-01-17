GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Dubai traffic alert: RTA announces phased road closures for Al Salam Cycling Championship

Plan ahead: RTA urges commuters to leave early for smooth travel during race  

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has outlined phased road closures on Sunday, January 18, ahead of the The Ruler’s Court Race, part of the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The race, which starts at 12:45pm from the Ruler’s Court in Al Fahidi and concludes at Al Marmoom cycling track, will prompt temporary suspension of traffic for around 10 minutes on the following roads:

  • Jurreira Street

  • Al Mina Street

  • Al Wasl Road

  • Al Aruba Street

  • Al Meydan Road

  • Al Hadiqa Road

  • Expo Road

  • Al Manarna Street

  • Al Qudra Road

  • Lehbah Road

  • Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street

Traffic will resume once the race passes. The RTA urged residents and commuters to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and ensure timely arrival at their destinations. 

