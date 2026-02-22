Dubai: Motorists along one of the Dubai’s busiest corridor Hessa Street can soon expect a major improvement in traffic flow, shorter travel times, and smoother journeys, following the award of the Phase II contract for the Hessa Street Development project by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“Phase II of Hessa Street Development complements Phase I, which will be fully completed in the first quarter of 2026,” said Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority. “The project is designed to provide a safer, smoother, and faster traffic flow along Hessa Street while keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid urban development.”

The project, spanning a 3km stretch between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, will double the road’s capacity, reducing journey times from 24 minutes to just five. It is set to benefit nearly 650,000 residents across 10 key communities, including Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Al Barsha South, Arjan, Dubai Science Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Barsha Heights, The Greens, Emirates Hills and surrounding areas.

Under Phase II, Hessa Street will expand from two lanes to four lanes in each direction, boosting capacity from 4,000 vehicles per hour to 8,000 vehicles per hour in each direction.

A 480-metre tunnel is also being constructed to help reduce surface congestion, while Al Hadaeq Street will be widened over 2.5km into a dual carriageway with three lanes in each direction. Existing roundabouts will be replaced with signalised intersections, further improving traffic flow.

The upgraded interchange is expected to handle up to 18,200 vehicles per hour, while additional ramps and bridges connecting Al Khamila Street, JVC and Al Barsha South will accommodate between 11,200 and 16,800 vehicles per hour.

“By implementing these upgrades, we are ensuring that Dubai’s road network keeps pace with population growth and urban expansion,” Al Tayer said. “The Hessa Street Development is a model of how smart infrastructure planning can deliver practical benefits for residents and visitors alike.”

Phase I involved upgrading four major intersections along Hessa Street and expanding the road from two to four lanes in each direction. A key bridge opened earlier has already reduced travel time between Hessa Street and Al Khail Road from 15 minutes to just three minutes, improving connectivity to the city centre and Dubai International Airport.

Phase I of the Hessa Street Development, which is scheduled to open in April, already includes a 13.5km cycling and e-scooter track linking Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills. Two architecturally distinctive bridges over Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, each five metres wide, accommodate both cyclists and pedestrians.

In line with Dubai’s vision for sustainable transport, the project also features a 10.4km dedicated cycling and e-scooter track linking Dubai Hills and Dubai Motor City. This track will serve multiple communities, providing safe first- and last-mile connectivity and encouraging alternatives to car travel.

