Dubai's RTA inaugurates new bridge

This bridge is approximately 700 metres in length

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai's RTA inaugurates new bridge
X/RTA

Dubai’s Roads And Transport Authority inaugurated today the Northern Bridge at the intersection of Al Qudra Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

This bridge is approximately 700 metres in length and provides a direct connection that contributes to facilitating traffic movement in both directions on Al Qudra Street.

The bridge integrates with the bridge that RTA inaugurated last week at the intersection of Al Marabea Al Arabiya and Dubai Studio City, as part of a comprehensive development project serving residential and developing areas that serve about 400,000 residents and visitors.

