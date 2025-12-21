Early completion of two bridges cuts journey times from10 to two minutes
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two new bridges under the Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, marking a significant milestone in efforts to ease congestion at one of the city’s most critical transport nodes.
The bridges, which opened ahead of the planned mid-January schedule, serve traffic from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street, connecting directly to Al Mustaqbal Street. Each bridge provides two lanes in both directions, with a combined length of 2,000 metres and a total capacity of approximately 6,000 vehicles per hour, significantly increasing throughput during peak hours.
With the opening of the new links, journey times from 2nd December Street to Al Majlis Street, Al Mustaqbal Street and Zabeel Palace Street have been reduced from 10 minutes to just two minutes. The improvement is also expected to ease bottlenecks at the Trade Centre Roundabout, where average delays are projected to drop sharply as traffic is diverted onto grade-separated routes.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Trade Centre Roundabout is one of the major intersections in Dubai, linking Sheikh Zayed Road with five vital streets: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Majlis Street.”
“The project, with a total cost exceeding AED 696 million, includes the construction of five bridges with a combined length of 5,000 metres, in addition to converting the existing roundabout into an at-grade intersection. The project enhances traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street, as well as traffic movement from Al Mustaqbal Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road in the southbound direction,” Al Tayer noted.
“It also provides free-flow traffic movement from 2nd December Street in Jumeirah and Al Satwa to Al Majlis Street towards Al Mustaqbal Street, serving Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre, as well as from Sheikh Rashid Road towards Deira. In addition, the project ensures free-flow movement via a second-level bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street.”
He added: “Work on the project is progressing at a pace faster than the approved schedule, reflecting RTA’s commitment to facilitating residents’ mobility. Overall project completion has reached nearly 50% and will initiate a phased opening.”
“In addition to the two bridges already opened to traffic, March will mark the opening of the bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street. Two further bridges are set to open in October 2026, serving traffic movement from Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.”
Al Tayer concluded: “Upon completion, the project will reduce average delay at the intersection from 12 minutes to 90 seconds and cut journey time for traffic heading from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street from six minutes to just one minute.”
Beyond shorter travel times, the upgrade is expected to deliver broader benefits for businesses, residents and visitors by improving access to major commercial and event hubs such as Dubai World Trade Centre, which hosts global exhibitions including GITEX, Gulfood and Arab Health, and Dubai International Financial Centre, one of the region’s leading financial districts.
The project also strengthens connectivity between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street and Al Majlis Street, benefiting surrounding communities including Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool. More than 500,000 residents and visitors are expected to benefit once all phases are completed.
The Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project forms part of a wider master plan that includes the redevelopment of Al Mustaqbal Street, where new bridges, tunnels and road widening works will increase capacity by 33 per cent and reduce journey times along the corridor when the project is completed in 2027.
Trade Centre Roundabout: What’s Open Now — and What’s Coming Next
Two new bridges linking 2nd December Street with Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street
Four lanes total (two in each direction)
Capacity: around 6,000 vehicles per hour
Travel time cut from 10 minutes to just two minutes
Immediate relief for traffic heading towards Al Mustaqbal Street and Zabeel Palace Street
Eases congestion at one of Dubai’s busiest intersections
Improves access to Dubai World Trade Centre, DIFC, Downtown Dubai and nearby residential areas
Helps reduce peak-hour delays and smoother traffic flow during major events and exhibitions
March: Bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street
October 2026: Two additional bridges serving traffic from Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street
Average delays at the intersection drop from 12 minutes to 90 seconds
Journey time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street cut from six minutes to one
More than 500,000 residents and visitors expected to benefit
