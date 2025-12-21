Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two new bridges under the Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, marking a significant milestone in efforts to ease congestion at one of the city’s most critical transport nodes.

The bridges, which opened ahead of the planned mid-January schedule, serve traffic from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street, connecting directly to Al Mustaqbal Street. Each bridge provides two lanes in both directions, with a combined length of 2,000 metres and a total capacity of approximately 6,000 vehicles per hour, significantly increasing throughput during peak hours.

With the opening of the new links, journey times from 2nd December Street to Al Majlis Street, Al Mustaqbal Street and Zabeel Palace Street have been reduced from 10 minutes to just two minutes. The improvement is also expected to ease bottlenecks at the Trade Centre Roundabout, where average delays are projected to drop sharply as traffic is diverted onto grade-separated routes.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Trade Centre Roundabout is one of the major intersections in Dubai, linking Sheikh Zayed Road with five vital streets: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Majlis Street.”

“The project, with a total cost exceeding AED 696 million, includes the construction of five bridges with a combined length of 5,000 metres, in addition to converting the existing roundabout into an at-grade intersection. The project enhances traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street, as well as traffic movement from Al Mustaqbal Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road in the southbound direction,” Al Tayer noted.

“It also provides free-flow traffic movement from 2nd December Street in Jumeirah and Al Satwa to Al Majlis Street towards Al Mustaqbal Street, serving Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre, as well as from Sheikh Rashid Road towards Deira. In addition, the project ensures free-flow movement via a second-level bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street.”

Beyond shorter travel times, the upgrade is expected to deliver broader benefits for businesses, residents and visitors by improving access to major commercial and event hubs such as Dubai World Trade Centre, which hosts global exhibitions including GITEX, Gulfood and Arab Health, and Dubai International Financial Centre, one of the region’s leading financial districts.

Al Tayer concluded: “Upon completion, the project will reduce average delay at the intersection from 12 minutes to 90 seconds and cut journey time for traffic heading from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street from six minutes to just one minute.”

“In addition to the two bridges already opened to traffic, March will mark the opening of the bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street. Two further bridges are set to open in October 2026, serving traffic movement from Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.”

He added: “Work on the project is progressing at a pace faster than the approved schedule, reflecting RTA’s commitment to facilitating residents’ mobility. Overall project completion has reached nearly 50% and will initiate a phased opening.”

The Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project forms part of a wider master plan that includes the redevelopment of Al Mustaqbal Street, where new bridges, tunnels and road widening works will increase capacity by 33 per cent and reduce journey times along the corridor when the project is completed in 2027.

The project also strengthens connectivity between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street and Al Majlis Street, benefiting surrounding communities including Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool. More than 500,000 residents and visitors are expected to benefit once all phases are completed.

