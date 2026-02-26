Dubai RTA launches major traffic overhaul across eight key locations

The works cover Emirates Road from Sharjah to Wadi Al Amardi Street; Umm Amara Street from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Street; Jebel Ali–Lehbab Street; the area near Al Jaddaf Metro Station between Sama Al Jaddaf and Al Jaddaf Waterfront; Al Na’ayat Street in Al Barsha 1; Al Maktoum School in Al Satwa; the intersection of Al Ittihad and Al Quds Streets; and Sheikh Rashid Street near Grand Hyatt Dubai towards Bur Dubai.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority ( RTA ) has kicked off a major programme of traffic improvements across eight strategic locations as part of its 2026 mobility plan. The initiative, which forms part of more than 45 planned enhancements, is designed to improve road efficiency, streamline traffic flow, and boost safety for all road users amid the city’s growing population and rising vehicle numbers.

The upgrades include widening select streets from one to two lanes, converting roundabouts into signalised intersections, building new links to improve connectivity between main roads and nearby residential or commercial areas, and implementing at-grade upgrades. Additional parking will be provided at schools and key facilities, alongside comprehensive traffic safety measures to ensure secure mobility for all users.

RTA’s traffic enhancements follow a structured methodology. Continuous monitoring, traffic studies, and data analysis identify congestion hotspots, while control centres track real-time road conditions and field teams assess sites to recommend solutions. This integrated approach ensures that improvements deliver tangible results, easing peak-hour traffic and supporting safer, smoother journeys across the emirate.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.