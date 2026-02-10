Traffic congestion: RTA plans bold moves to keep Dubai moving

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said Dubai, like other global cities, is experiencing an era of accelerated urban change driven by population growth, technological advancement, rising public expectations and environmental challenges.

Over the past 20 years, the Government of Dubai has invested around Dh175 billion in the roads and transport sector, delivering major highway upgrades, new corridors and smart mobility solutions aimed at keeping traffic flowing in a fast-growing global city.

At the same time, he added, vehicle numbers are rising at a pace far above global averages. Registered vehicles in Dubai are increasing by around 10% annually, compared with 2% to 3% worldwide, creating sustained pressure on road capacity despite continuous expansion of the network.

Al Tayer revealed during an interaction at the recently concluded World Government Summit 2026 that Dubai’s population is growing at an annual rate of about 7%, while the daytime population has reached nearly 6 million, reflecting heavy daily commuting and economic activity. This growth has been compounded by sustained tourism expansion, with the emirate welcoming more than 17 million international visitors last year, up 5% from 2024.

Dubai’s long-term vision focuses on transitioning from a city designed for vehicles to a human-centric mobility ecosystem, placing people at the heart of planning. The approach aims to reduce travel times and emissions while enhancing quality of life through efficient, connected and technology-enabled transport services.

Al Tayer stressed that while road development remains a cornerstone of Dubai’s mobility strategy, infrastructure expansion alone cannot fully address congestion challenges. “Managing mobility demand has become just as critical as building new roads,” he said, pointing to the need for integrated public transport and smart solutions that encourage residents to shift away from private vehicle use.

As population growth, vehicle ownership and daytime movement continue to rise, Al Tayer said Dubai’s strategy remains focused on staying ahead of demand through early investment, long-term planning and rigorous execution ensuring the city keeps moving efficiently in the face of unprecedented urban growth.

Al Tayer said governments must evolve from being operators to enablers and regulators, empowering the private sector through clear frameworks and partnerships. Dubai has adopted this approach through flexible legislation and the commercial transformation of RTA entities, supporting innovation while maintaining service quality.

Confidence in Dubai’s quality of life and infrastructure is reflected in transport-related indicators. Al Tayer revealed that the emirate is home to around 170,000 luxury vehicles, while premium number plates have generated Dh1.7 billion in revenue over the past three years, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for living, investment and long-term settlement.

The scale of investment has delivered significant economic and social returns. Transport projects over the past two decades have generated an estimated Dh320 billion in time and fuel savings, contributed more than Dh156 billion to Dubai’s GDP, and attracted over Dh32 billion in logistics and distribution investment.

