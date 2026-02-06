Find out how electric pods will cut traffic, routes and when trials begin
Dubai: Dubai could soon roll out a network of driverless electric pods running in lanes roughly the width of a bicycle path, following an agreement signed on Wednesday, February 4, between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Glydways.
The project marks the launch of the first automated transit network in the emirate, a new form of public transport designed to provide round-the-clock first- and last-mile journeys.
But how will it help alleviate congestion and traffic, and will it connect with Dubai’s existing public transport network such as the Metro?
Based in San Francisco, Glydways is a transportation technology company that develops on-demand, autonomous Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) networks. The system is designed to provide driverless, point-to-point travel, effectively reducing traffic on busy urban roads.
By partnering with the RTA, Glydways supports the existing public transport ecosystem by offering effective solutions for the beginning and end of daily commutes.
The first phase of the project will begin its test phase later this year in the Bluewaters Island area.
As an Automated Transit Network (ATN), Glydways represents a new mode of transport powered by autonomous electric vehicles and Artificial Intelligence.
Dedicated lanes: The pods run on compact, narrow guideways (roughly the size of a bike lane) that can be elevated or at ground level. This minimises the impact on existing roads and utility networks.
Independent operation: The system operates entirely independently of standard road traffic.
Advanced tech: Each vehicle is equipped with 20 high-resolution LiDAR sensors, advanced radar systems, and high-definition cameras.
AI integration: AI software 'deconflicts' every vehicle trajectory in real time to ensure safety and efficiency.
Several routes have been identified across the city:
Bluewaters: From National Paints Metro Station to Bluewaters Island (2.8km) as a trial route.
Umm Suqeim: The service may connect Mall of the Emirates Metro Station with Madinat Jumeirah (1.9km).
Al Quoz: A corridor is expected to run from OnPassive to Alserkal Avenue and Times Square Centre (2.6km).
Dubai Festival City: The system will operate within the Dubai Festival City area, with the possibility of a future connection to the Dubai Metro Blue Line (7km).
Glydways offers a high-capacity solution to urban congestion by rethinking how vehicles use space. While a single pod carries four to six passengers, the system’s true power lies in its ability to “platoon” - grouping several pods together to move like a train.
The impact on Dubai's traffic flow is driven by several key factors:
Heavy rail capacity in a small footprint: At just two metres wide (roughly the size of a bike lane), Glydways can transport over 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. This matches the efficiency of a heavy rail system while occupying significantly less road space.
Dedicated, conflict-free lanes: These autonomous electric vehicles operate on their own lanes, entirely separated from standard traffic. Advanced AI software "deconflicts" every vehicle’s path in real time, ensuring a smooth, continuous flow at speeds of 50km/h.
Drastic cost efficiency: Beyond physical space, the system is designed to be economically sustainable, reducing capital costs by up to 90 per cent and cutting operational expenses by approximately 70 per cent compared to traditional infrastructure.
By moving thousands of commuters into narrow, dedicated corridors, Glydways frees up existing road networks and provides a faster, smarter alternative to sitting in gridlock.
Speaking to Gulf News during the World Governments Summit (WGS), Co-Founder and CEO of Glydways, Mark Seeger explained that the experience will be as convenient as a private taxi but at a public transport price point.
On-demand: Commuters can hail a pod like a taxi.
Private: You get the entire vehicle to yourself, no sharing with strangers.
Affordable: The fare is pegged to the local transit fare system, meaning a private pod journey will cost roughly the same as a bus or train ticket.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox