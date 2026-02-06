Heavy rail capacity in a small footprint: At just two metres wide (roughly the size of a bike lane), Glydways can transport over 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. This matches the efficiency of a heavy rail system while occupying significantly less road space.

Dedicated, conflict-free lanes: These autonomous electric vehicles operate on their own lanes, entirely separated from standard traffic. Advanced AI software "deconflicts" every vehicle’s path in real time, ensuring a smooth, continuous flow at speeds of 50km/h.