Dubai adopts executive regulations for autonomous vehicles

RTA sets safety, licensing and operational standards for self-driving vehicles
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has adopted the executive regulations for Law No. 9 of 2023, which governs the operation of autonomous vehicles in the emirate.
The regulations define six categories of autonomous vehicles and outline eight conditions for obtaining and renewing licences. They also specify ten technical, operational, security, and safety standards that vehicles must meet before they are allowed on Dubai’s roads.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the regulations set 14 obligations for operators and agents of autonomous vehicles. These include requirements for vehicles to operate only within designated routes and zones, and for operators to regain control without delay in the event of a malfunction or loss of control.
Operators must ensure that an adult is present when children under 16 are aboard, and must maintain an integrated electronic system to store operational data, including vehicle movements, service and maintenance history, repairs, faults, and accidents. Real-time, secure software updates are also mandated to maintain operational safety and compliance.
Agents are prohibited from activating autonomous systems without prior RTA approval and must immediately disable them if a safety issue arises. Regular maintenance is required to ensure the vehicles remain safe at all times.
The regulations coincide with Dubai’s trial of robo-taxis, currently operating with safety drivers, ahead of a planned rollout of fully driverless services in early 2026. This initiative forms part of Dubai’s broader mobility strategy, which includes electric air taxis, self-driving buses, and autonomous ferries, with a goal of shifting part of the transport network to autonomous systems by 2030.
The executive regulations define six types of autonomous vehicles:
Light autonomous vehicles for passengers or freight with up to 13 seats
Heavy autonomous vehicles for freight
Public light autonomous buses with at least 14 seats
Public heavy autonomous buses with more than 26 seats
Light and heavy equipment (with or without wheels)
Self-driving motorcycles
To qualify for approval, autonomous vehicles must meet seven technical and operational criteria. These include:
A manufacturer’s certificate confirming successful road trials in its country of origin or another jurisdiction under RTA requirements
Evidence of conformity with relevant UAE or Gulf standards
Operational tests in Dubai demonstrating safety under local climatic conditions, with trial data shared with the RTA and any identified issues addressed
Vehicles must also comply with design and structural safety requirements for their intended use. Systems must control permitted speeds, routes, and operating areas based on the vehicle’s automation level.
Safety and security requirements include communication systems with the operator for emergencies, passenger alert systems, and adherence to RTA-approved technical and operational manuals.
The regulations require infrastructure that supports autonomous vehicles, including traffic safety measures, electronic systems capable of communicating with vehicles, and compatibility with signage, road markings, signals, and charging stations. Infrastructure must also accommodate future technological developments.
Licensing and renewal conditions include comprehensive UAE insurance, operation only by authorised providers, prohibition on unauthorised modifications to autonomous systems, and passing approved technical inspections.
Operators must notify the RTA of any technical faults immediately and respond appropriately to mechanical failures, emergencies, or automated system alerts. They must maintain integrated, secure electronic records of all operational data, including movement patterns, maintenance, repairs, and incidents, which may not be altered or deleted except with prior RTA approval.
Agents must refrain from activating autonomous systems without approval, disable systems if public safety is at risk, and carry out routine maintenance to ensure ongoing safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox