GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Dubai’s 16 New Year’s Eve packages for last-minute plans, ranked by price

From Dh299 parties to luxury galas, 16 Dubai New Year’s Eve options still open

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
5 MIN READ
For 2026, hotels, restaurants and experience operators across the city are offering tightly curated packages that range from high-end dining and live performances to yacht cruises and rooftop celebrations
For 2026, hotels, restaurants and experience operators across the city are offering tightly curated packages that range from high-end dining and live performances to yacht cruises and rooftop celebrations
WAM

Fireworks views, whether from the beach, a rooftop or a pool deck, have become the biggest price driver, followed closely by how tightly venues control access and crowd sizes. In many cases, the setting matters more than what is on the menu. From relaxed parties and family-friendly dinners to high-production celebrations with live performers and prime vantage points, there is a wide spread of options still available.

For anyone making last-minute decisions, here are 16 New Year’s Eve packages in Dubai, listed from the most affordable ways to celebrate to the biggest-ticket nights in the city.

The Blacksmith

From Dh299 per person


The Blacksmith’s New Year’s Eve programming focuses on value-driven celebrations rather than formal dining. In Dubai Marina, the venue offers a sharing-style brunch with festive dishes and upbeat music. Business Bay hosts a higher-energy evening with live bands, extended beverage packages and a DJ-led afterparty running into the early hours.


Location: Dubai Marina and Business Bay

Hartisan, Hilton Dubai The Walk

From Dh600 per person


Hartisan’s New Year’s Eve buffet is designed for families and mixed-age groups seeking a relaxed setting. The evening centres on an international spread, live music and a straightforward countdown without nightclub-style entertainment.


Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence

Ciel Dubai Marina

From Dh850 per person


The world’s tallest hotel hosts two gala dinners at West 13 and East 14, followed by a rooftop afterparty at Nuage. Guests can move between dining and entertainment spaces, with skyline views forming the backdrop throughout the night.


Location: Dubai Marina

Villa Verona, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

From Dh900 per person


Villa Verona offers a structured five-course Italian dinner accompanied by live vocals. The focus is on a sit-down dining experience with a formal countdown rather than large-scale entertainment.


Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence

Time Out Market Dubai

From Dh1,000 per person


Time Out Market’s Midnight Disco combines live performances with limited-edition dishes from its resident kitchens. Outdoor seating provides Burj Khalifa views, while indoor packages include access to a controlled fireworks viewing area.


Location: Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai


 ULA, Dukes The Palm

From Dh1,000 per person


Guests can choose between a three-course Mediterranean sharing menu at the restaurant or an adults-only beach celebration featuring fire-grilled dishes and direct views of fireworks across the Palm and Marina.


Location: Palm Jumeirah


Fairmont The Palm

From Dh750 to Dh1,200 per person


Fairmont offers multiple New Year’s Eve dining options across its restaurants, ranging from Indian and Mediterranean menus to international buffets. All venues conclude with views of Palm Jumeirah fireworks.


Location: Palm Jumeirah

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

From Dh795 per person


The resort offers two formats: a relaxed beach party with live grills and music, or a full gala dinner with oyster reception, global live stations and DJ sets.


Location: Palm West Beach


Tamoka and Caña Beach, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

From Dh1,800 per person


Tamoka hosts a Caribbean-inspired sharing dinner with live Latin music, followed by barefoot celebrations and DJ-led performances at Caña Beach, timed with Ain Dubai fireworks.


Location: Dubai Marina

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

From Dh1,750 per person


The Golden Night Gala combines a five-course dinner with classical vocal performances and a supervised children’s lounge. Fireworks viewing over Palm Jumeirah is followed by a beachside afterparty.


Location: Palm Jumeirah

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

From Dh2,000 per person


A destination-style celebration featuring a formal gala dinner, live performances and late-night entertainment, designed for guests seeking a quieter, more exclusive setting away from the mainland.


Location: The World Islands

Raffles The Palm

From Dh2,200 per person


Guests can opt for Italian dining by the beach at Piatti or a rooftop celebration at Kalian, both offering controlled guest numbers and Palm Jumeirah fireworks views.


Location: Palm Jumeirah


FIVE Luxe

From Dh2,500 per person


A beachfront gala featuring live cooking stations and headline music acts, positioned for guests seeking a large-scale party atmosphere with international performers.


Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence


Park Hyatt Dubai

From Dh2,800 per person


A Roaring Twenties-themed gala marking the resort’s anniversary, with formal dining, live entertainment and fireworks over Dubai Creek.


Location: Dubai Creek


Rixos The Palm Dubai

From Dh3,000 per person


A winter-themed buffet supported by live shows, Palm fireworks and a late-night afterparty. A dedicated kids’ programme runs in parallel for families.


Location: Palm Jumeirah


AURA SKYPOOL

From Dh3,500 per person


A limited-capacity celebration at 50 floors above Palm Jumeirah, offering 360-degree skyline views, live performers and a curated dining experience throughout the night.


Location: Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai is all set to welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks displays in 40 locations across the city.

Dubai NYE fireworks: Location map for 48 shows unveiled

3m read
New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

15m read
January 1, 2026, will be a holiday for public and private sector employees for the New Year

Where to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks across Dubai

8m read
Fireworks near the Burj Khalifa in 2025

Dubai fireworks 2026: 48 firework shows planned

2m read