Dubai’s 16 New Year’s Eve packages for last-minute plans, ranked by price

From Dh299 parties to luxury galas, 16 Dubai New Year’s Eve options still open
Dubai: If you are still locking in plans for New Year’s Eve, Dubai gives you plenty to work with. The city has turned the final night of the year into a carefully priced mix of parties, dinners and full-scale galas, where what you pay depends on where you will be when the clock hits midnight.
Fireworks views, whether from the beach, a rooftop or a pool deck, have become the biggest price driver, followed closely by how tightly venues control access and crowd sizes. In many cases, the setting matters more than what is on the menu. From relaxed parties and family-friendly dinners to high-production celebrations with live performers and prime vantage points, there is a wide spread of options still available.
For anyone making last-minute decisions, here are 16 New Year’s Eve packages in Dubai, listed from the most affordable ways to celebrate to the biggest-ticket nights in the city.
From Dh299 per person
The Blacksmith’s New Year’s Eve programming focuses on value-driven celebrations rather than formal dining. In Dubai Marina, the venue offers a sharing-style brunch with festive dishes and upbeat music. Business Bay hosts a higher-energy evening with live bands, extended beverage packages and a DJ-led afterparty running into the early hours.
Location: Dubai Marina and Business Bay
From Dh600 per person
Hartisan’s New Year’s Eve buffet is designed for families and mixed-age groups seeking a relaxed setting. The evening centres on an international spread, live music and a straightforward countdown without nightclub-style entertainment.
Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence
From Dh850 per person
The world’s tallest hotel hosts two gala dinners at West 13 and East 14, followed by a rooftop afterparty at Nuage. Guests can move between dining and entertainment spaces, with skyline views forming the backdrop throughout the night.
Location: Dubai Marina
From Dh900 per person
Villa Verona offers a structured five-course Italian dinner accompanied by live vocals. The focus is on a sit-down dining experience with a formal countdown rather than large-scale entertainment.
Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence
From Dh1,000 per person
Time Out Market’s Midnight Disco combines live performances with limited-edition dishes from its resident kitchens. Outdoor seating provides Burj Khalifa views, while indoor packages include access to a controlled fireworks viewing area.
Location: Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai
From Dh1,000 per person
Guests can choose between a three-course Mediterranean sharing menu at the restaurant or an adults-only beach celebration featuring fire-grilled dishes and direct views of fireworks across the Palm and Marina.
Location: Palm Jumeirah
From Dh750 to Dh1,200 per person
Fairmont offers multiple New Year’s Eve dining options across its restaurants, ranging from Indian and Mediterranean menus to international buffets. All venues conclude with views of Palm Jumeirah fireworks.
Location: Palm Jumeirah
From Dh795 per person
The resort offers two formats: a relaxed beach party with live grills and music, or a full gala dinner with oyster reception, global live stations and DJ sets.
Location: Palm West Beach
From Dh1,800 per person
Tamoka hosts a Caribbean-inspired sharing dinner with live Latin music, followed by barefoot celebrations and DJ-led performances at Caña Beach, timed with Ain Dubai fireworks.
Location: Dubai Marina
From Dh1,750 per person
The Golden Night Gala combines a five-course dinner with classical vocal performances and a supervised children’s lounge. Fireworks viewing over Palm Jumeirah is followed by a beachside afterparty.
Location: Palm Jumeirah
From Dh2,000 per person
A destination-style celebration featuring a formal gala dinner, live performances and late-night entertainment, designed for guests seeking a quieter, more exclusive setting away from the mainland.
Location: The World Islands
From Dh2,200 per person
Guests can opt for Italian dining by the beach at Piatti or a rooftop celebration at Kalian, both offering controlled guest numbers and Palm Jumeirah fireworks views.
Location: Palm Jumeirah
From Dh2,500 per person
A beachfront gala featuring live cooking stations and headline music acts, positioned for guests seeking a large-scale party atmosphere with international performers.
Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence
From Dh2,800 per person
A Roaring Twenties-themed gala marking the resort’s anniversary, with formal dining, live entertainment and fireworks over Dubai Creek.
Location: Dubai Creek
From Dh3,000 per person
A winter-themed buffet supported by live shows, Palm fireworks and a late-night afterparty. A dedicated kids’ programme runs in parallel for families.
Location: Palm Jumeirah
From Dh3,500 per person
A limited-capacity celebration at 50 floors above Palm Jumeirah, offering 360-degree skyline views, live performers and a curated dining experience throughout the night.
Location: Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah
