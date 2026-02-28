GOLD/FOREX
Emergencies

Fire at Palm Jumeirah building controlled, four injured

Authorities secure area, ask residents to rely on official updates

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Civil Defence says safety remains top priority. For illustrative purposes only
WAM/Gulf News archives

Dubai authorities have confirmed that an incident occurred at a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed, and the site has been secured.

The Dubai Civil Defence said the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities.

Authorities emphasised that the safety of residents and visitors remains a top priority and that all necessary measures are being taken to protect the public. The public is urged to remain calm, rely only on official information, and avoid sharing videos or images on social media. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

