Fire at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port caused by debris from aerial interception contained

Dubai Civil Defence teams respond as fire erupts at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port
Dubai: Debris from aerial interception ignited a fire at Jebel Ali Port, as per the official news agency WAM.
Containment is under way with no injuries reported.
"Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defence teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire," the Dubai Media Office said in a post on its official X account.