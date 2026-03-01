GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Fire at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port caused by debris from aerial interception contained

Dubai Civil Defence teams respond as fire erupts at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A view of the Jebel Ali port.
A view of the Jebel Ali port.
WAM

Dubai: Debris from aerial interception ignited a fire at Jebel Ali Port, as per the official news agency WAM.

Containment is under way with no injuries reported.

"Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defence teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire," the Dubai Media Office said in a post on its official X account. 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Civil Defence responded to a blaze near Karama Park, residents evacuated.

Video: Fire breaks out in apartment near Karama Park

1m read
The company has invested more than $10 billion in building its global logistics network

DP World: A key engine behind Dubai's economic rise

2m read
Aldar and Dubai Holding have expanded their joint venture, unveiling plans for nearly 14,000 new homes across Dubai under a development programme valued at more than AED 38 billion.

Palm Jebel Ali, Nad Al Sheba to get 14,000 new homes

2m read
An aerial shot of a massive fire that gutted 1,000+ homes in Bongao town, in the island province of Tawi-Tawi.

Philippines: 1,000+ homes gutted in Tawi-Tawi fire

2m read