GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Fire breaks out in Al Barsha building in Dubai

No injuries reported as firefighting teams evacuate residents and extinguish blaze

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Fire breaks out in Al Barsha building in Dubai

The Dubai Civil Defence said on Tuesday it has swiftly contained a fire that broke out in a residential building in Al Barsha, with no injuries reported.

The operations room received the emergency call at 2:11pm and firefighting teams reached the site within six minutes. Crews immediately evacuated residents and brought the blaze under control.

Authorities confirmed the fire had been completely extinguished and that the site will be handed over to the competent authorities once cooling operations are completed.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah steps up safety inspections in auto warehouses

Sharjah steps up safety inspections in auto warehouses

2m read
The flames were brought under control before they could spread to nearby buildings.

Video: Fire breaks out in a residential house in Ajman

1m read
Anas Bukhash

Dubai influencer Anas Bukhash's luxury car catches fire

1m read
Dubai school wins case over Dh125,000 fee arrears

Dubai school wins case over Dh125,000 fee arrears

1m read