Video: Fire breaks out in apartment near Karama Park

Dubai Civil Defence responds to blaze near Lulu Park, residents evacuated

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Gulf News

A fire broke out in an apartment in a four- storey building in the Karama area in Dubai.

The apartment building is situated close to the Karama park near the Lulu Shopping Centre in the busy Karama area.

The fire started around 7.45pm on Friday and fire tenders arrived in a few minutes and are fighting the blaze.

Hundreds of onlookers have gathered at the building which has stores underneath in the popular Karama market.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Details are awaited.

