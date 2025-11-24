Umm Ramool warehouse fire contained in under 40 minutes by Dubai Civil Defence

Fire was contained by responding units in less than 40 minutes, with no injuries reported
Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence teams swiftly brought under control a fire that erupted in a cluster of warehouses in the Umm Ramool area on Monday, preventing the blaze from spreading.
The fire was contained by responding units in less than 40 minutes following their arrival at the site. According to a post by the Dubai Media Office on X (formerly Twitter), no casualties or injuries were reported.
