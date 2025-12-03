Five dead, 13 injured as fire breaks out in four-storey building in Egypt

Civil defence deploys 12 fire engines to contain blaze
Dubai: At least five people were killed and 13 others injured in a devastating fire that ripped through a four-storey clothing complex in the city of Mansoura, in Egypt’s Dakahlia governorate, local media reported. The blaze broke out on Wednesday morning in the commercial district of Al Khawajat, where the building also contained several storage units.
Civil defence teams managed to bring the flames under control after dispatching 12 fire engines to stop the blaze spreading to neighbouring shops. Thick smoke blanketed the area as rescuers worked to evacuate those trapped inside.
Initial reports on the cause of the fire were conflicting. Some witnesses said they heard an explosion near the entrance of Mansoura University, believed to have resulted from a gas cylinder blast at a nearby sweet shop. Early investigations, however, suggest an electrical short circuit may have sparked the fire.
The Public Prosecution has begun examining the site, ordering forensic experts to determine the exact cause and origin of the blaze. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage, assessing material losses and taking statements from survivors and eyewitnesses. The bodies of the victims will be handed over to their families once forensic procedures are complete.
