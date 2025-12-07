GOLD/FOREX
Kollam fire: Massive blaze destroys over 10 fishing boats on Ashtamudi Lake

The fire erupted near the Kureepuzha church, close to the Ayyankovil temple

ANI
Gas cylinders stored on the boats exploded soon after the fire started.
Gas cylinders stored on the boats exploded soon after the fire started.
Kollam (Kerala), India: A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at a boat-anchoring point on Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala's Kollam, destroying more than ten fishing boats.

The blaze erupted around 2.30am near the Kureepuzha church, close to the Ayyankovil temple. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, according to the officials. However, no casualties were reported.

Six units of the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, the officials further said.

According to officials, gas cylinders stored on the boats exploded soon after the fire started, intensifying the blaze. Many of the damaged boats reportedly belonged to fishermen from Kolachal and Poovar.

