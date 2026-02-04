Philippines: 1,000+ homes gutted as massive fire devastates Bongao Village in Tawi-Tawi

Fire broke out at 10:09 pm on February 3, 2026, strong winds fan the flames
Manila: A ferocious blaze erupted late Tuesday night in Barangay Lamion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi reducing an estimated 1,000 homes to ashes and displacing thousands of residents in the remote Philippine island province.
The fire, which broke out around 10:09 pm on February 3, 2026, spread rapidly through the coastal community, fuelled by strong winds and the flammable light materials used in many stilt houses.
Aerial footage circulating on X captures the harrowing scene: flames engulfing rows of rooftops, thick smoke billowing into the night sky, and structures collapsing in a sea of orange inferno.
The video shows the fire raging across the densely packed village, with embers flying and illuminating the surrounding darkness. By early Wednesday morning, around 2 am, firefighters declared the blaze under control, but not before it had ravaged an area housing approximately 5,000 people.
No fatalities have been reported, despite the scale of destruction, as per initial reports.
Hundreds of families were evacuated to temporary shelters, where relief efforts are underway.
Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua expressed deep sympathy and ordered immediate aid, including food, water, tents, medical supplies, and security support.
Agencies like the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) and the Ministry of Social Services and Development are coordinating with local officials, including Tawi-Tawi Governor Yshmael Sali, to provide assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial reports suggest it may have started in a residential structure.
Residents described chaotic scenes of fleeing with whatever they could carry, as the flames leaped from house to house.
"It's heartbreaking; everything we built is gone," one evacuee told local media.
As dawn broke, drone images revealed the aftermath: charred stilts protruding from the water's edge, debris scattered across the shore, and a once-vibrant community left in ruins.
Authorities estimate damages at over Php17.5 million. Community leaders are calling for donations and long-term rebuilding support to help families recover in this isolated region.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox