Massive blaze erupts at Bahrain fuel facility after attack

Officials said the incident was the result of what they described as “Iranian aggression”

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: A massive blaze erupted at fuel storage tanks in Bahrain following an attack that authorities blamed on Iran, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior. The fire broke out at a facility in the Muharraq Governorate, sending thick smoke and flames into the sky as emergency teams rushed to contain the inferno.

Officials said the incident was the result of what they described as “Iranian aggression” targeting fuel tanks at the site. Firefighters and civil defence crews were deployed to the area to control the blaze and secure surrounding facilities. Authorities also urged residents to remain indoors as a precaution while emergency operations continued.

The attack comes amid rising tensions across the Middle East, with the conflict entering its second week following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. Regional energy infrastructure has become an increasingly significant focus of concern as hostilities escalate.

The International Energy Agency has warned that the ongoing conflict could trigger one of the largest oil supply disruptions in history if attacks on energy facilities continue. Bahrain and neighbouring Gulf countries remain on heightened alert as authorities monitor the evolving security situation and potential risks to energy supplies.

Video: Bahrain's Ministry of Interior/AFP

