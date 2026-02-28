Authorities have immediately begun implementing approved emergency plans
Manama: Bahrain’s National Communication Centre said attacks had targeted sites and facilities within the kingdom’s borders after being launched from outside its territory, stressing that the incident is a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and security.
The centre said the relevant security and military authorities had immediately begun implementing approved emergency plans and taking the necessary field measures.
It expressed the Bahraini government’s strong condemnation of what it described as treacherous attacks that pose a direct threat to the kingdom’s security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
It added that Bahrain reserves its full right to respond and to take all necessary measures to protect its national security and safeguard its sovereignty, in coordination with its allies and partners.
The centre said further military-related details would be announced later through the competent authorities, in line with national interests and security requirements. It also urged the public to verify information through official sources and avoid spreading rumours or sharing unverified reports in order to preserve stability.