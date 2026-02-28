Israel issues nationwide alerts as IDF confirms preemptive strike on Iran and warns public
Three explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, Iranian media report. The Fars News Agency says several missiles struck the Republic area of the capital, according to a BBC report.
An apparent strike in Tehran hit an area close to the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, authorities say. Details on casualties or damage remain unconfirmed, according to an AP report.
Explosions have been heard in downtown Tehran, with smoke rising, according to media reports. Several missiles struck University Street and the Jomhouri area, Fars News Agency reported.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the alert is a precaution to prepare the public for potential missile attacks and urged people to remain near shelters.
Authorities emphasised that the warning is proactive and designed to safeguard civilians.
Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with the country's defense minister declaring a state of emergency across the country.
Israel Katz made the announcement as thick smoke rose from an explosion in downtown Tehran, Iran's capital.
Iranian state television acknowledged the blast, without providing more details.
Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that the "proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel."
Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, the Israeli Defence Minister confirmed. Sirens sounded across the country, while mobile alerts instructed residents to stay close to protected spaces.