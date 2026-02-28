GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

Israel launches preemptive strike on Iran, declares state of emergency

Israel issues nationwide alerts as IDF confirms preemptive strike on Iran and warns public

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
IsraelIran
Add as a preferred source on Google
Authorities emphasised that the warning is proactive and designed to safeguard civilians.
Authorities emphasised that the warning is proactive and designed to safeguard civilians.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced that Israel has launched a preemptive strike on Iran. In response to the heightened threat of retaliation, Katz has also declared a state of emergency across the country, urging citizens to stay close to shelters and remain vigilant. Follow real‑time developments on Israel’s strike on Iran and the unfolding state of emergency.

Three explosions reported in Tehran, missiles hit central district

Three explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, Iranian media report. The Fars News Agency says several missiles struck the Republic area of the capital, according to a BBC report.

Apparent strike hits near Iran’s Supreme Leader offices in Tehran

An apparent strike in Tehran hit an area close to the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, authorities say. Details on casualties or damage remain unconfirmed, according to an AP report.

Explosions in downtown Tehran, smoke seen rising

Explosions have been heard in downtown Tehran, with smoke rising, according to media reports. Several missiles struck University Street and the Jomhouri area, Fars News Agency reported.

IDF calls alert precautionary

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the alert is a precaution to prepare the public for potential missile attacks and urged people to remain near shelters.

Authorities emphasised that the warning is proactive and designed to safeguard civilians.

Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with the country's defense minister declaring a state of emergency across the country.

Israel Katz made the announcement as thick smoke rose from an explosion in downtown Tehran, Iran's capital.

Iranian state television acknowledged the blast, without providing more details.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that the "proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel."

Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, the Israeli Defence Minister confirmed. Sirens sounded across the country, while mobile alerts instructed residents to stay close to protected spaces.

Also Read: Iran warns US, Israel against attack amid tensions

Also Read: Iran threatens Israel, US bases and shipping as Trump weighs military action

Also Read: Iran says it doubts ceasefire with Israel, warns of retaliation if strikes resume

Also Read: Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People gather near a building destroyed in an Israeli strike in the village of Bednayel in eastern Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 8 Hezbollah members

2m read
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, landing on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Trump says he is ‘considering’ limited strike on Iran

2m read
Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, speaks during a joint press conference with the President of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region in the regional capital Arbil on February 17, 2025.

Iran open to compromise in US nuclear talks: Report

3m read
Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Michael Cordova directing an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean on January 23, 2026

What happens if US strikes Iran? Experts warn of chaos

4m read