More from Gulf
Yemen
UAE slams Al Houthi attack on UN convoy
Al Houthis dertailment of the Sweden agreement remains an impediment to peace–Gargash
Yemen
UN issues 9 recommendations on Yemen
Organisation urgers Al Houthis to respect the neutrality of humanitarian workers
Saudi
Pregnant women do not need guardian consent
No consent needed anymore to approve any operation related to giving birth
Yemen
Al Houthis hold, torture female detainees
Yemeni rights lawyer says the women were rounded up from cafes and parks the past months
Bahrain
US warns Iran over destabilising region
Tehran must stop launching, developing nuclear-capable missiles: Hook
Bahrain
Women one third of Bahrain’s foreign ministry
Bahrain committed to strengthening empowerment of women across all areas
Yemen
UN to approve Yemen truce monitors on Wednesday
Security Council last month authorised an advance monitoring team
Yemen
Jordan to host Yemen meeting on prisoner swap
UN says both parties refuse to talk face-to-face during two earlier meetings
Saudi
Rescued: KSA police save Emirati duo from Empty Quarter
A team of Saudi Arabian Border Guards rescued the Emiratis who were last seen on Wednesday
Saudi
US to retaliate if Turkey hits Kurds: Pompeo
Trump tweets taht the US is prepared to ‘devastate’ Turkey economically
Saudi
Riyadh slams countries for granting asylum
Countries are only inciting girls who are impressionable and cannot make sound decisions
Kuwait
Kuwaiti author makes her international debut
Hard work and luck leads Al Ammar to be picked up by the prestigious Borough Press
Saudi
US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia
He is expected to discuss many regional issues with Saudi Arabia’s leadership
Gulf
Pompeo: Gulf dispute has gone on for too long
Stresses unity to counter Iran as Oman launches mediation initiative
-
Yemen
Top Yemen brass injured in Al Houthi drone strike dies
Militia attack threatens to hamper UN-led peace efforts