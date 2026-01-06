Isra Wal Miraj: Kuwait announces holiday for public sector

January 18 declared public sector to observe Isra Wal Miraj
Dubai: Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission has announced a public holiday on Sunday, January 18, for all ministries, government departments, public authorities and state institutions to observe Isra Wal Miraj.
In a statement, the commission said the holiday applies across the public sector, allowing employees to observe the religious occasion. Official working hours will resume on Monday, January 19, 2026, it added.
The announcement forms part of the government’s annual holiday calendar and reflects its commitment to recognising religious occasions observed across the country.
Isra Wal Miraj, also known as the Night Journey, holds significant importance in Islamic tradition, commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) miraculous journey and ascension.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox