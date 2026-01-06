GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Isra Wal Miraj: Kuwait announces holiday for public sector

January 18 declared public sector to observe Isra Wal Miraj

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Isra Wal Miraj: Kuwait announces holiday for public sector
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission has announced a public holiday on Sunday, January 18, for all ministries, government departments, public authorities and state institutions to observe Isra Wal Miraj.

In a statement, the commission said the holiday applies across the public sector, allowing employees to observe the religious occasion. Official working hours will resume on Monday, January 19, 2026, it added.

The announcement forms part of the government’s annual holiday calendar and reflects its commitment to recognising religious occasions observed across the country.

Isra Wal Miraj, also known as the Night Journey, holds significant importance in Islamic tradition, commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) miraculous journey and ascension.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Civil Defence modernises identity to strengthen safety mission

Dubai Civil Defence gets a brand new visual identity

2m read
Oman

Oman sets January 2026 public holidays under new policy

1m read
New rules limit pet imports as stray population grows

New rules limit pet imports as stray population grows

2m read
Kuwait Diabetes Society has played a central role in public education since its founding in 1996.

Kuwait tops Gulf in diabetes cases, exceeding 800,000

2m read