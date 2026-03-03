Sharjah Police warn of zero tolerance as authorities intensify 24/7 monitoring
Sharjah:Sharjah Police have urged members of the public to refrain from the unsafe use and possession of fireworks, warning that violations could endanger lives and lead to serious legal consequences.
Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Operations and Security Support, stressed that public safety remains a top priority, noting that the improper handling of fireworks poses significant risks not only to users but also to the wider community.
“Using fireworks in a dangerous manner can cause serious harm,” he said, calling on residents to exercise caution and responsibility to protect themselves and others.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi also highlighted the legal implications of trading or using fireworks without official authorisation. He explained that under the UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives, and its amendments, strict penalties are imposed on those who circulate or possess fireworks without a licence.
The law stipulates imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000, or either of the two penalties. The possession, use, import or export of fireworks and firecrackers without official permits is prohibited.
Sharjah Police urged the public to avoid behaviours that could threaten community safety or result in legal accountability, adding that specialised teams continuously monitor such violations.
Authorities also called on residents to report unsafe practices. Emergencies can be reported by calling 999, while non-emergency cases can be reported through 901. Members of the public may also contact the Najid service on 800151.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi affirmed that police teams operate around the clock to ensure public safety and respond promptly to reports.