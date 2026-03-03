Authorities also called on residents to report unsafe practices. Emergencies can be reported by calling 999, while non-emergency cases can be reported through 901. Members of the public may also contact the Najid service on 800151.

The law stipulates imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000, or either of the two penalties. The possession, use, import or export of fireworks and firecrackers without official permits is prohibited.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi also highlighted the legal implications of trading or using fireworks without official authorisation. He explained that under the UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives, and its amendments, strict penalties are imposed on those who circulate or possess fireworks without a licence.

