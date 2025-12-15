GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Sharjah Civil Defence warns: 'Put down your phones during fires'

Authorities urge residents to prioritise safety over filming fire incidents

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Residents outside a building on fire in Sharjah. (For illustrative purposes only.)
Residents outside a building on fire in Sharjah. (For illustrative purposes only.)
Gulf News archives

Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence has issued a stern public safety warning, urging residents to prioritise their lives and immediate evacuation during fire incidents, and avoid the growing habit of recording fires on smartphones.

As part of its “Spark of Awareness”campaign, the authority highlighted the serious dangers of trying to capture active fire scenes.

“Do not take photos or videos during a fire,” the Civil Defence said. “Your safety and prompt evacuation must come first. No shot is worth risking your life.”

Officials warned that attempting to document a fire creates a double risk—distracting individuals from escaping safely and potentially interfering with the work of emergency responders.

The Civil Defence also stressed that all fire documentation is handled exclusively by professional teams.

The public is urged to report any fire or life-threatening emergency immediately by calling the toll-free hotline 997.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Civil Defense honours the child

Sharjah Civil Defence honours child

1m read
Brigadier Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of constant preparedness and teamwork when responding to emergencies, noting the swift action and strong coordination demonstrated by the teams on the ground.

Sharjah Civil Defence honours firefighters

1m read
Democrats warn Trump tariffs risk ‘losing India’ at pivotal moment.

Trump tariffs risk 'losing India at pivotal moment'

2m read
Umm Ramool warehouse fire brought under control

Umm Ramool warehouse fire brought under control

1m read