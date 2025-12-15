Sharjah Civil Defence warns: 'Put down your phones during fires'

Authorities urge residents to prioritise safety over filming fire incidents
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence has issued a stern public safety warning, urging residents to prioritise their lives and immediate evacuation during fire incidents, and avoid the growing habit of recording fires on smartphones.
As part of its “Spark of Awareness”campaign, the authority highlighted the serious dangers of trying to capture active fire scenes.
“Do not take photos or videos during a fire,” the Civil Defence said. “Your safety and prompt evacuation must come first. No shot is worth risking your life.”
Officials warned that attempting to document a fire creates a double risk—distracting individuals from escaping safely and potentially interfering with the work of emergency responders.
The Civil Defence also stressed that all fire documentation is handled exclusively by professional teams.
The public is urged to report any fire or life-threatening emergency immediately by calling the toll-free hotline 997.
