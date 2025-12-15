Sharjah Civil Defence honours child for prompt reporting of vehicle fire

The child showed composure and was able to guide the officer to the exact location
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has honoured a 10-year-old boy for his quick thinking and responsible action after he reported a vehicle fire, a move that helped emergency teams respond swiftly and bring the incident under control.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, commended Saud Ahmed Al Jarwan for calling the emergency number (997) to report the fire and for calmly providing accurate information that enabled responders to reach the scene without delay.
According to the authority, the child demonstrated notable composure during the call and was able to guide the operations officer to the exact location of the incident, contributing to the rapid deployment of firefighting teams and the timely containment of the fire.
Brigadier Al Shamsi highlighted the importance of prompt reporting and accurate details in emergency situations, stressing that community cooperation remains a key pillar of public safety. He added that the incident reflects the positive impact of the authority’s ongoing awareness campaigns and shows how children, when properly informed, can play an effective role in supporting emergency response efforts.
Sharjah Civil Defence said the recognition carries a wider awareness message, reinforcing that safety awareness is not limited by age and that correct action during critical moments can make a significant difference. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening community awareness and promoting a culture of shared responsibility to ensure faster and more effective responses to emergencies.
