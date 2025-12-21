GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Phone chargers can trigger house fires, Sharjah Civil Defence warns

Awareness drive highlights dangers of overheating and faulty chargers

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Residents urged to follow safer charging habits and use certified accessories as part of fire safety campaign.
Sharjah: Leaving mobile phones charging overnight — a habit common in many households — could pose a serious fire risk, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has warned, urging residents to adopt safer charging practices to prevent avoidable incidents.

The warning comes as part of the authority’s ongoing fire safety awareness campaign, “Spark of Awareness”, which highlights how everyday electrical devices can become hazardous if misused.

According to fire safety officials, prolonged charging, particularly while people are asleep, increases the risk of overheating. Phones left charging for hours on beds, pillows or wooden surfaces can trap heat, creating conditions that may lead to battery failure or electrical malfunction.

In some cases, this can trigger what experts describe as a “thermal runaway”, where excessive heat causes a device to smoke, spark or even catch fire — often when occupants are unaware or unable to respond quickly.

 Key safety advice

Sharjah Civil Defence has issued a set of clear guidelines to reduce the risk of electrical fires linked to chargers:

Avoid charging while asleep: Devices should only be charged when someone is awake and nearby, allowing early detection of smoke, heat or burning smells.

Unplug after use:Chargers should not be left permanently connected to power sockets, as they continue to draw electricity and may short-circuit, especially if poorly made.

Use original or certified chargers:Cheap or counterfeit chargers often lack essential safety components such as voltage regulators and internal fuses, making them more prone to overheating and failure.

Officials stressed that electrical fires are particularly dangerous because they can start inside chargers or wall sockets and remain unnoticed until flames spread to furniture, curtains or other flammable materials.

“A spark you can’t see may start a major fire,” the authority cautioned, noting that many domestic fires begin with minor electrical faults.

What to do if a charger overheats

Residents are advised to act immediately if a charger starts sparking, smoking or becomes unusually hot. Power should be disconnected at the main breaker if it is safe to do so, and water should never be used on electrical fires. In emergencies, the public is urged to contact the fire department on  997.

Civil Defence officials said that paying attention to small daily habits can make a significant difference in protecting homes and families, adding that simple precautions remain one of the most effective tools in fire prevention.

