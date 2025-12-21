Safety alert: Abu Dhabi's winter heating guidelines to prevent fires

Authorities warn against lighting fires inside homes
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have urged residents to follow strict safety guidelines when using heating devices and firewood during the winter season, warning that improper use could lead to fires or dangerous cases of suffocation.
The call comes as part of the joint “Our winter is safe and enjoyable” campaign, which aims to reduce seasonal accidents linked to heating practices in homes and outdoor settings.
Authorities cautioned against lighting fires using firewood or charcoal inside homes or enclosed rooms, stressing that such practices significantly increase the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and house fires.
They also warned residents not to sleep near wood-burning heaters, particularly at night, as smoke inhalation or accidental flare-ups could prove fatal.
Abu Dhabi residents were advised that wood heaters should only be used in well-ventilated areas, preferably outside living spaces, or fitted with proper exhaust systems to allow smoke to escape safely. Fires should be fully extinguished after use and never left burning unattended or inside the home.
The advisory also highlighted electrical safety risks, urging residents to ensure that heaters are connected using intact, load-bearing cables and to avoid placing electrical cords under carpets. Children should be kept well away from heating devices to prevent burns, electric shocks, or the heater tipping over onto flammable materials.
Residents were further advised not to use heaters for cooking, drying clothes, or burning incense, and to switch them off before sleeping or leaving the room. Placing heaters near water or in damp areas was also strongly discouraged.
