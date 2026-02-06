Top 7 winter driving mistakes behind most UAE road accidents

Abu Dhabi police outline key causes of winter road crashes
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have identified seven leading causes of traffic accidents in the UAE during the winter months, warning that seasonal driving risks continue to result in serious human and material losses on roads as well as in public parks and recreational areas frequented by families.
Colonel Dr. Salem Ali Al Ketbi, a traffic expert and lecturer at the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, said the causes are largely linked to dangerous driving behaviours that are exacerbated by winter conditions such as fog, dust storms and heavier road use.
His remarks were published in Police Community magazine, issued by the Ministry of Interior.
At the top of the list, Al Ketbi said, is sudden swerving by drivers without using turn signals, a deliberate human error that occurs at intersections, curves and junctions, leaving surrounding motorists little time to react.
Closely following is the failure to maintain a safe following distance, a practice that significantly increases the risk of rear-end collisions, particularly when vehicles stop unexpectedly.
He noted that some drivers compound the danger by tailgating, flashing headlights and repeatedly using horns to force other motorists to move aside, behaviours that constitute aggressive driving and can distract or panic the driver ahead, raising the likelihood of accidents.
A third cause, according to Al Ketbi, is the failure to properly account for other road users, especially pedestrians.
Drivers, he stressed, are legally required to respect the shared nature of the road and ensure the safety of those on foot.
Negligence and inattention ranked fourth, often stemming from mobile phone use while driving, whether for calls, texting or browsing. Such distractions, he said, divert attention from the road and delay reaction times at critical moments.
The fifth cause involves failure to stay within designated lanes or driving against traffic, among the most serious violations, frequently resulting in severe injuries and fatalities while disrupting traffic flow and endangering other motorists.
Entering a roadway without ensuring it is clear was cited as the sixth factor, typically linked to impatience, poor judgment and lack of focus. The seventh and final cause relates to driving during foggy conditions or sandstorms without proper lighting or in violation of official safety instructions.
Al Ketbi warned that such weather-related accidents are often worsened by speeding, failure to reduce speed as directed by police, unsafe overtaking, misuse of high-beam headlights that impair visibility, and the improper use of hazard lights while in motion.
