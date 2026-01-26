These workshops raised workers’ awareness of security and preventive measures
The External Regions Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police has implemented an awareness initiative aimed at promoting a culture of compliance with applicable laws and regulations among workers, while educating them about methods of electronic fraud. The initiative forms part of the “Stay Alert” awareness campaign and is carried out in cooperation with strategic partners, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital security and protect community members from modern fraud schemes.
The initiative included organizing a series of awareness workshops in workers’ cities and accommodations. These workshops aimed to raise levels of security and preventive awareness, reduce exposure to various risks, and contribute to strengthening community safety while reinforcing positive behaviors that support stability and public safety.
Brigadier Salem Aadha Al Buqami, Director of the External Regions Directorate, affirmed that the workshops align with Abu Dhabi Police’s approach to promoting a culture of legal compliance and raising preventive awareness among all segments of society. He noted that special focus is placed on workers as a group requiring specialized and continuous awareness programs. He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with relevant partners to enhance safety standards and quality of life in workers’ cities. He also highlighted Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to delivering awareness messages through simplified methods and in multiple languages to ensure effective outreach.
Major Salem Khwaitem Al Rashdi, Head of the Labour Affairs Branch at the External Regions Directorate, explained that the workshops included programs introducing occupational safety and health procedures, proper response mechanisms in emergencies, and the distribution of guidance materials that help reinforce compliance with laws and regulations while raising workers’ awareness of their rights and responsibilities.
At the end of last year, Abu Dhabi Police also carried out awareness workshops in workers’ cities and conducted field awareness campaigns under the “Safety Path 2” campaign. These targeted private sector employees and workers’ cities in the Al Mafraq area of Abu Dhabi, focusing on spreading traffic safety culture, campaign themes, and providing essential guidance to ensure safety for all.
Lectures delivered by the Traffic Awareness and Education Branch of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the External Regions included guidance and advice on adhering to traffic laws and regulations. They warned of the negative consequences of running red lights and the dangers of distracted driving caused by mobile phone use for browsing the internet, social media, making calls, or taking photos.
Abu Dhabi Police urged pedestrians to cross only at designated areas, use bridges and tunnels, comply with pedestrian traffic signals synchronized with road signals, remain attentive, avoid phone use while crossing, and ensure speed reduction near pedestrian crossings, industrial areas, and internal roads in residential neighborhoods. Drivers were reminded to give pedestrians priority.
Motorists were also called upon to adhere to safe and cautious driving during unstable weather conditions, avoid distractions, maintain sufficient safe distance during rainfall and adverse weather, and ensure heavy vehicles (trucks, buses, and workers’ transport buses) stop in safe locations when weather conditions worsen. The police warned against random parking along roadsides, which threatens the safety of road users, disrupts traffic flow, and increases the risk of accidents, especially during evening peak hours.
