Workers take part in lectures, activities and safety briefings
Dubai Police organised a community awareness event in the Al Ttay area to promote security and traffic awareness among workers. The initiative was part of the Al Khawaneej Community Forum and carried out in cooperation with strategic partners.
The forum aimed to familiarise workers with Dubai Police services and communication channels while reinforcing safety awareness and preventive practices within the community.
Held under the Ministry of Interior, the forum was organised by Dubai Police through the Positive Spirit Council and Al Khawaneej Police Station. It is part of a series of community forums delivered in collaboration with specialised departments across Dubai, focusing on security, traffic safety and crime prevention through lectures, activities and outreach programmes targeting specific groups.
The event attracted around 800 workers, who participated in awareness sessions, educational lectures and sports activities. The forum was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Adel Mousa Al Blooshi, Deputy Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, and Fatima Buhjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness, along with officers, personnel and members of the Your Neighbourhood Police team.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Blooshi highlighted that the forums support Dubai Police’s strategic focus on enhancing safety, security and community happiness. “These initiatives contribute to preventive security efforts by informing workers of their rights and duties, raising awareness of police services and communication channels, and providing a platform to receive their feedback and enquiries,” he said.
Buhjair added that the forums promote tolerance, positivity and shared responsibility while reinforcing community partnerships. “Engaging workers and listening to their views reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to building cohesive, safe and harmonious communities,” she said.
Lectures during the forum were delivered by Captain Ahmad Al Kaabi, First Lieutenant Mohammad Al Muhairi, Lieutenant Nasser Al Mahmoudi, Sergeant Omar Aflatoon, and Corporal First Class Ahmad Salem. Sessions covered traffic laws, public safety, the Victim Support service, and reporting cybercrimes through the eCrime platform of the General Department of Criminal Investigation.
Participants were also briefed by the General Department of Operations on the correct use of emergency and non-emergency numbers, including calling 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-urgent cases. The programme further introduced workers to Dubai Police’s security, criminal, and traffic services available through the smart application and official website.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox