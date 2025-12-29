The event attracted around 800 workers, who participated in awareness sessions, educational lectures and sports activities. The forum was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Adel Mousa Al Blooshi, Deputy Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, and Fatima Buhjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness, along with officers, personnel and members of the Your Neighbourhood Police team.