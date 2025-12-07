Stay alert: Abu Dhabi Police educates workers on cyber fraud prevention

The workshop focused on introducing the most widespread cyber fraud methods
Abu Dhabi: The Bani Yas Police Station of the External Regions Police Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police conducted a specialized awareness workshop at Al Raha Workers’ Village in the Al Mafraq area, focusing on modern cyber fraud methods. The workshop was held as part of the media awareness campaign “Stay Alert,” in cooperation with strategic partners, within Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital security and protect community members from emerging fraud schemes.
The workshop featured awareness programs and lectures highlighting the most common cyber fraud methods, including anonymous phone calls, fake links, real estate fraud, fake job offers, forged electronic advertisements, bogus auctions, and cryptocurrency investment scams. It also warned against requests for money in exchange for the sale of fictitious phone numbers, vehicles, or mobile phones.
Abu Dhabi Police emphasized that organizing this workshop aligns with its approach to enhancing awareness across all segments of society, particularly the labor sector, which is among the most targeted by such fraudulent practices. It also stressed the importance of simplifying information and delivering it in multiple languages to ensure that awareness messages reach audiences clearly and effectively.
As part of its campaign to combat cyber fraud, Abu Dhabi Police also conducted an awareness workshop on cyber fraud methods at Laptuel Workers’ Village, under the “Stay Alert” media awareness campaign and in cooperation with its strategic partners, as part of its continuous efforts to strengthen digital security and protect community members from modern fraud schemes.
Brigadier Tareish Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director of Bani Yas Police Station at the External Regions Police Directorate, confirmed that the workshop is in line with Abu Dhabi Police’s strategy to raise community awareness across all segments regarding the evolving methods of cyber fraud. He noted that workers represent one of the most targeted groups by such schemes, which necessitates intensified awareness efforts and the simplification of information in multiple languages suitable for them.
He explained that the workshop focused on introducing the most widespread cyber fraud methods, such as anonymous phone calls, fake links, real estate fraud, fake recruitment offers, forged online advertisements, bogus auctions, and investment scams through digital currencies, in addition to schemes involving the payment of money for the sale of fictitious phone numbers, mobile phones, or vehicles.
Through these initiatives, Abu Dhabi Police seeks to promote a culture of digital awareness and strengthen the community’s ability to confront cyber fraud attempts by delivering clear and simplified warning messages and guidance, thereby enhancing individual protection and reinforcing public confidence in the digital security system.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox