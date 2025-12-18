GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi authorities on high alert ahead of unstable weather

Emergency teams mobilised across the emirate to protect lives and property

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi authorities on high alert ahead of unstable weather

Abu Dhabi: All government departments and authorities in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with their partners, have announced heightened readiness and the mobilisation of emergency teams to deal with the expected weather conditions. Authorities affirmed that field teams are fully prepared to respond to any developments.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has raised its preparedness level to manage anticipated weather conditions as part of its commitment to public safety and service continuity. It confirmed the readiness of field and technical teams, continuous monitoring of updates issued by competent authorities, and full implementation of approved emergency management plans.

The municipality said emergency and proactive preparedness plans have been activated, with coordination intensified with strategic partners to ensure rapid and effective response to weather-related developments. Operations rooms are on 24-hour alert to monitor conditions, receive reports, and address incidents efficiently.

The municipality urged residents to follow instructions issued by relevant authorities, exercise caution—especially while driving during unstable weather—and rely on official channels for updates. Public cooperation with field teams was also stressed to ensure safety.

Abu Dhabi Police urge public cooperation

Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters announced full readiness to manage fluctuating weather conditions affecting the emirate until May 5, 2024, in coordination with all concerned entities, to protect lives and property.

Police said primary and support teams have been placed on high alert, with joint coordination strengthened among local authorities to ensure rapid response through unified procedures.

Emergency plans activated

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed the activation of emergency plans, deployment of support patrols, reinforcement of operations rooms, and issuance of early warning messages to residents outlining safety measures.

Call 999 in emergencies: Civil Defence

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said it is ready to respond to any emergency arising from the expected weather conditions through Sunday, May 5. The public was urged to remain in safe locations, avoid flooded areas and wadis, and refrain from touching exposed electrical equipment during rainfall. Emergencies should be reported by calling 999.

Alert level raised

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre confirmed it has raised the alert level and enhanced resources in line with National Centre of Meteorology updates, with full coordination among all entities.

Utilities, health and relief teams on standby

The Department of Energy said emergency maintenance teams are on standby to respond to power outages, with backup generators and water tankers ready. The Department of Municipalities and Transport confirmed enhanced road, traffic, and infrastructure services.

The Department of Health–Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority also confirmed full readiness of medical, volunteer, and logistics teams, while the Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi said its experts are prepared to assess and respond to environmental risks.

Emergency contacts:

  • Police and Civil Defence: 999

  • Electricity emergencies: 991

  • Water emergencies: 992

  • Municipal services (fallen trees, water accumulation): 993

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
