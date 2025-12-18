Dubai Police have urged motorists to drive with extreme caution during periods of unstable weather and rainfall, warning that such conditions pose serious risks to road safety and traffic flow.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said reduced visibility, slippery roads and water accumulation increase the likelihood of accidents. He called on drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits, maintain safe distances and remain calm and attentive behind the wheel.

He stressed the need to avoid dangerous behaviours, including using mobile phones or filming while driving, noting that such actions significantly heighten the risk of crashes during adverse weather.

Motorists were also advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out, particularly tyres, brakes, windscreen wipers and lighting systems. Hazard lights should only be used when stopping due to an emergency, while broken-down vehicles must be moved off the road to avoid obstructing traffic or causing further incidents.

Drivers were urged to exercise extra care on highways, bends and low-lying areas where water may accumulate, and to adopt defensive driving by anticipating sudden hazards, such as abrupt stops or vehicles emerging from side roads.