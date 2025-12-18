Meteorologists advise caution as stormy weather persists through Monday
Dubai Police have issued a warning over the impact of adverse weather conditions, urging residents and visitors to take precautions. Authorities advised the public to avoid beaches, refrain from sailing, and stay away from valleys or areas prone to flash floods. Drivers have been urged to exercise caution on the roads and follow official guidance to ensure safety during the weather event.
Instagram account storm_ae shared footage capturing the intense rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighting the region’s shifting weather conditions. Areas including Suhailah and Al Ghayl have reported significant precipitation.
The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 9.2°C on Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3:45 am, as temperatures continue to drop across the UAE. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), chilly winds are expected to persist, bringing cooler conditions to several regions. Residents are advised to stay warm and take necessary precautions as the cold spell continues.
In Ras Al Khaimah, a powerful hailstorm struck the emirate on Thursday, accompanied by strong winds and intense thunderstorm activity, as severe convective cells intensified rapidly upon reaching the coastline.
Hail was reported in Ghalilah and Khor Khuwair, while heavy rainfall was recorded across Khor Khuwair, accompanied by strong, sometimes damaging winds.
NCM reported that the Ras Al Khaimah storm cell intensified sharply upon coastal interaction, displaying a hook echo signature, a radar feature associated with violent thunderstorms and strong downdrafts.
Meteorologists warned against underestimating the system’s strength, cautioning the public to remain alert to dangerous downdraft winds and to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas if additional strong storm cells develop.
The Centre said Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing severely unstable weather, with convective clouds producing rainfall, hail, lightning and thunder. Winds are moderate to fresh, strengthening significantly during storm activity, causing blowing dust and sand and a sharp deterioration in visibility.
Powerful convective cloud formations were observed advancing over the waters off Sharjah on Thursday, as part of Al Bashayer low-pressure system, with heavy rainfall already reported across several parts of the emirate.
Live weather observations confirmed intense rainfall over Khor Fakkan, while Al Hamriyah also experienced heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds, as unstable weather conditions took hold across the emirate.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Sharjah is experiencing unstable weather, ranging from partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective cloud activity producing rainfall of varying intensity. Winds are moderate to fresh, strengthening at times, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility.
The UAE is set for unstable weather today and over the weekend, with rainfall, gusty winds, and rough seas, the National Center of Meteorology has warned. Forecasters predict partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with scattered convective clouds bringing rain of varying intensity. Some areas may experience lightning, thunder, or hail. Winds will be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong enough to raise dust and sand, reducing visibility in several regions.
The Dubai Government Media Office issued a series of safety guidelines, urging residents and visitors to avoid valleys and areas where water may accumulate during rainfall, stay away from mountainous regions, and refrain from going to sea. Motorists were advised to drive with caution, reduce speed and remain alert to changing road conditions.
Emergency contact numbers were reiterated for public use if needed: Dubai Civil Defence (997), Ambulance services (998), Dubai Police (999), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (991), Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (800 9090), Dubai Municipality (800 900), and Dubai Health Authority (800 60).
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to adhere to safe driving practices as rainfall and unstable weather conditions are expected over the coming days, warning that hazardous road conditions could pose risks on both internal and external roads.
In a statement, the police called on drivers to avoid areas prone to flash flooding, including valleys and locations where water may accumulate, and to follow guidelines issued by relevant authorities to ensure public safety.
Motorists were advised to check weather conditions before setting out, reduce speeds during rainfall and maintain adequate safety distances between vehicles.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram to caution people just as the Emirates prepares for a few rainy days.
In Insta reels, he zoomed in on rain-heavy clouds that moved slowly above sand dunes. In the next story, he shared a weather map showing the movement of clouds over the next few days.
Dubai Police have urged motorists to drive with extreme caution during periods of unstable weather and rainfall, warning that such conditions pose serious risks to road safety and traffic flow.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said reduced visibility, slippery roads and water accumulation increase the likelihood of accidents. He called on drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits, maintain safe distances and remain calm and attentive behind the wheel.
He stressed the need to avoid dangerous behaviours, including using mobile phones or filming while driving, noting that such actions significantly heighten the risk of crashes during adverse weather.
Motorists were also advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out, particularly tyres, brakes, windscreen wipers and lighting systems. Hazard lights should only be used when stopping due to an emergency, while broken-down vehicles must be moved off the road to avoid obstructing traffic or causing further incidents.
Drivers were urged to exercise extra care on highways, bends and low-lying areas where water may accumulate, and to adopt defensive driving by anticipating sudden hazards, such as abrupt stops or vehicles emerging from side roads.
Dubai Municipality issued crucial safety guidelines on Wednesday to help residents protect themselves and their properties as weather conditions shift and the UAE is bracing for rains and strong winds.
The civic body shared preventive measures designed to help people navigate rainfall and strong winds while minimising potential risks to life and property.
"Following them ensures safety for everyone," Dubai Municipality said in a social media post.
The guidelines to follow during rainfall and strong winds are:
Ensure all electrical connections in your home or building are properly secured and insulated
Keep internal rain drains in your home or building clean and unobstructed
Use designated rainwater drains to dispose of accumulated rainwater safely
Avoid opening or using sewage drains to drain rainwater
Firmly secure outdoor furniture at home or in the building
Remove tools, equipment, and materials that could be blown away from balconies or rooftops
Avoid walking near trees, unstable signs, temporary fences, or construction sites
Stay away from areas with water accumulation and avoid walking through them
Report any water accumulation or fallen trees by calling 800900 or via WhatsApp
