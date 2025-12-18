GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Municipality urges residents to use ‘Fares’ for faster rain emergency reporting

Residents in need of assistance can contact Fares via WhatsApp on 800900

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Need help? Contact Fares through WhatsApp or our website for immediate support.
X / @DMunicipality

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has urged residents to use ‘Fares’, its digital reporting service, to quickly flag rain-related emergencies, adding that the platform a faster and more convenient way to ensure rapid response and public safety.

In a social media post, the Municipality said that reporting incidents through Fares enables authorities to take immediate action to protect individuals and the wider community, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

Residents in need of assistance can contact Fares via WhatsApp on 800900 or through Dubai Municipality’s official website, where reports are received and processed in real time.

How to submit a report through ‘Fares’:

  • Contact Fares via WhatsApp on 800900

  • Select the type of report from the available options

 The service is part of its the Municipality’s efforts to enhance emergency readiness, streamline communication with the public, and ensure immediate intervention during rain-related incidents across the emirate.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
