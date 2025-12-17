GOLD/FOREX
Dubai issues 9 safety guidelines as UAE braces for rains, strong winds

Municipality asks residents to follow preventive measures to ensure everyone's safety

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai Municipality shared preventive measures designed to help people navigate rainfall and strong winds while minimising potential risks to life and property. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Municipality issued crucial safety guidelines on Wednesday to help residents protect themselves and their properties as weather conditions shift and the UAE is bracing for rains and strong winds.

The civic body shared preventive measures designed to help people navigate rainfall and strong winds while minimising potential risks to life and property.

"Following them ensures safety for everyone," Dubai Municipality said in a social media post.

The guidelines to follow during rainfall and strong winds are:

1.      Ensure all electrical connections in your home or building are properly secured and insulated

2.      Keep internal rain drains in your home or building clean and unobstructed

3.      Use designated rainwater drains to dispose of accumulated rainwater safely

4.      Avoid opening or using sewage drains to drain rainwater

5.      Firmly secure outdoor furniture at home or in the building

6.      Remove tools, equipment, and materials that could be blown away from balconies or rooftops

7.      Avoid walking near trees, unstable signs, temporary fences, or construction sites

8.      Stay away from areas with water accumulation and avoid walking through them

9.      Report any water accumulation or fallen trees by calling 800900 or via WhatsApp

The guidelines come as the UAE experiences weather fluctuations that require residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasts mix of heavy rainfall, dust storms, and shifting winds. Residents should brace for a period of heightened instability that is expected to impact travel, outdoor activities, and daily commutes. 

