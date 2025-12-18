Dubai Municipality urges public to avoid beaches amid unstable weather

Authorities call on public to follow safety instructions and report emergencies
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has urged residents and visitors to avoid beaches and refrain from maritime activities as unstable weather continues to affect the emirate.
In a statement, the municipality said these precautionary measures are aimed at protecting public safety during periods of weather volatility, and called on the public to fully comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities.
It emphasised the importance of exercising caution in coastal and open areas that may be exposed to sudden changes in conditions.
Residents were also asked to report any water accumulation or emergency situations immediately by calling the municipality’s hotline at 800900 or via WhatsApp, enabling rapid response teams to intervene where necessary.
