Abu Dhabi weather: Dh2,000 fine for entering flooded valleys, warn police

The penalty also includes 23 traffic points and a vehicle impoundment period of 60 days
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to exercise heightened caution during periods of rain and unstable weather, urging drivers to avoid entering valleys and watercourses while they are flowing, regardless of the perceived level of risk.
The advisory comes as part of national efforts to reduce road accidents during adverse weather conditions, when reduced visibility, slippery surfaces and sudden water accumulation can significantly increase risks.
The police stressed that entering flooded valleys constitutes a serious traffic offence, punishable by a fine of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points, and a vehicle impoundment period of 60 days.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to monitor weather updates before setting out, refrain from approaching areas where water collects or flows, and strictly follow guidance issued by relevant authorities to safeguard public safety.
Motorists were also urged to reduce speeds, maintain adequate safe distances between vehicles and avoid distractions while driving.
Police highlighted the dangers of using mobile phones for filming or engaging in any activity unrelated to the road, reiterating the importance of adhering to posted speed limits and instructions displayed on roadside signs and electronic message boards.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox