Abu Dhabi parks and beaches welcome visitors post-storm
Life is beginning to get back to normal in the Emirates. In Abu Dhabi, residents and citizens can now follow up on any weekend plans that involve a visit to parks or beaches.
Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the reopening of Abu Dhabi City Municipality parks and beaches to the public as weather conditions improved across the emirate.
These gathering spots saw temporary closure on Dec 18 as a result of city-wide deluge.
The rain was torrential and saw high speed winds and sheets of rain pouring down on the city.
