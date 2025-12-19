Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit UAE: Flights cancelled, road traffic disrupted

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has called on private educational institutions in Dubai to take extra precautions over the coming days as unstable weather conditions are expected. Schools are encouraged to prioritise staff safety and, where possible, implement flexible or alternative work arrangements as a preventive measure.

Officials have also warned that outdoor or off-campus activities for students should be avoided, even during holiday periods, to ensure children’s safety. While some schools and early childhood centres may continue classes or extracurricular activities, authorities emphasise that student safety must remain the top priority.