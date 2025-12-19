Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit UAE: Flights cancelled, road traffic disrupted

Unstable UAE weather brings rain, storms and hail; one dead in RAK, remote work advised
Highlights
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that all weekend activities under the Life Camps – Winter Edition programmes have been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions. Activities are expected to resume next week as per the approved schedule. Organisers emphasised that participant safety remains the top priority and thanked everyone for their understanding.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the suspension of intercity bus services to and from Ajman and Sharjah until further notice. The move comes in response to adverse weather conditions, as authorities prioritise public safety. Commuters are advised to stay updated on service resumptions.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has called on private educational institutions in Dubai to take extra precautions over the coming days as unstable weather conditions are expected. Schools are encouraged to prioritise staff safety and, where possible, implement flexible or alternative work arrangements as a preventive measure.
Officials have also warned that outdoor or off-campus activities for students should be avoided, even during holiday periods, to ensure children’s safety. While some schools and early childhood centres may continue classes or extracurricular activities, authorities emphasise that student safety must remain the top priority.
Abu Dhabi Police have called on drivers to exercise caution due to ongoing rain and to adhere to the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
A speed reduction system has been activated, limiting vehicles to 100 km/hr on the Al Ain–Dubai road (Masakin–Al Hiyar section) to enhance safety.
Dubai Police have urged road users to exercise caution due to current weather conditions across the country, which include heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail, reducing visibility on roads.
Authorities have advised motorists and pedestrians to follow the instructions of competent authorities to ensure safety. Dubai Police emphasised that cooperation and vigilance are key to maintaining a safe and secure community during these unstable weather conditions.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced that, due to expected unstable weather conditions, all parks and beaches under its management will remain temporarily closed to ensure public safety.
Residents and visitors are advised to avoid these areas until conditions improve and to follow official updates for further information.
AirArabia has issued a travel advisory on late Thursday that UAE flights may face delays due to unstable weather.
Passengers are advised that flights to and from the UAE may experience delays.
Travellers should check their flight status online for the latest updates and plan accordingly. The airline emphasises that passenger safety remains a top priority.
To keep road users safe and traffic flowing across Dubai, RTA has activated round-the-clock monitoring, field teams, and rapid response units.
The Emergency and Crisis teams, together with field units, are managing weather-related incidents from the Command Control Centre, operating the joint Flood Management Room to tackle rainwater accumulation and maintain continuous operational readiness.
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) has urged residents and visitors to exercise caution as heavy rain and thunderstorms continue, with flash floods expected until Friday.
Officials warned not to walk or drive through flooded areas and to stay away from wadis and flood channels, as fast-moving water can be deadly. Roads may be submerged or damaged, and parents should keep children away from rainwater pools.
Residents are advised to remain alert, stick to familiar routes, and contact SCDA on 997 for emergencies.
Adverse weather across Dubai and the surrounding region has forced Emirates to cancel multiple flights on Friday, December 19. Affected routes include Dubai to Tehran, Dammam, Basra, Muscat, Kuwait, Bahrain, Seychelles, Malé, Colombo, Peshawar, Frankfurt, and Incheon.
Passengers are urged to check flight status online and ensure contact details are up to date via Manage Your Booking for real-time alerts. Emirates apologised for the disruption, emphasising that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.
Further updates will be provided as conditions evolve.
Saturday, December 20: Cloudy at times with rainfall over coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Winds reaching 15–50 km/h and seas remain rough.
Sunday, December 21: Partly cloudy with low clouds over islands and western areas, with a chance of rainfall. Winds 10–35 km/h, seas rough to moderate.
Early week forecast:
Monday, December 22: Partly cloudy, humid by night/morning in internal western areas. Winds 10–35 km/h, seas slight to moderate.
Tuesday, December 23: Similar conditions, partly cloudy with localized humidity, light to moderate winds, and seas slight to moderate.
Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts, avoid flood-prone areas, and exercise caution during travel.
An extension of surface and upper-air low-pressure systems is bringing unstable weather across the UAE, with rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hail in some areas, and noticeable temperature drops. Moderate to strong winds may cause blowing dust and reduced visibility, while seas remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Forecast for 19 December: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered convective clouds and localized rainfall.
Coastal & islands: 28–24°C
Internal areas: 30–25°C
Mountains: 22–17°C
Humidity: 20–90% depending on the region
Residents are advised to stay updated with official alerts and exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas.
Heavy thunderstorms continue across the UAE, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors, avoid flood-prone areas, and limit unnecessary travel. Emergency and municipal teams remain on standby, while the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warns that unstable weather is likely to continue into the weekend.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has advised private sector companies in the worst-affected areas to adopt remote working on Friday, 19 December for roles that can be performed from home, safeguarding employee safety.
Tragically, a 27-year-old Indian expatriate, Salman Fariz, died in Ras Al Khaimah after a wall under construction collapsed during heavy rains.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has suspended all community events on 18–19 December due to the severe weather.
For the latest weather updates and a full recap of events on Thursday, 18 December, including thunderstorms, safety alerts, and incidents across the UAE, read our blog and follow live updates as they happen.
