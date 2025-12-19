GOLD/FOREX
Rain in UAE: Emirates cancels multiple flights as Dubai travel is disrupted

Heavy rain across Dubai and the region forces cancellations, delays and retimed services

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates has cancelled several flights scheduled for Friday, 19 December, as adverse weather continues to affect Dubai and surrounding areas.

In an update issued late on December 18 (9:39 pm GMT+4), the airline said poor weather conditions across the UAE and the wider region have disrupted operations, leading to flight cancellations, delays and rescheduling.

Flights cancelled on December 19

The following Emirates services have been cancelled:

  • EK977/978 – Dubai–Tehran–Dubai

  • EK823/824 – Dubai–Dammam–Dubai

  • EK945/946 – Dubai–Basra–Dubai

  • EK866/867 – Dubai–Muscat–Dubai

  • EK853/854 – Dubai–Kuwait–Dubai

  • EK835/836 – Dubai–Bahrain–Dubai

  • EK837/838 – Dubai–Bahrain–Dubai

  • EK705/796 – Dubai–Seychelles–Dubai

  • EK656/657 – Dubai–Malé–Dubai

  • EK650/651 – Dubai–Colombo–Dubai

  • EK636/637 – Dubai–Peshawar–Dubai

  • EK043/044 – Dubai–Frankfurt–Dubai

  • EK322/323 – Dubai–Incheon–Dubai

What passengers should do

Emirates has urged customers to check the latest status of their flights via the airline’s flight status page before heading to the airport. Travellers are also advised to ensure their contact details are up to date through the Manage Your Booking section to receive real-time alerts.

The airline apologised for the disruption, stressing that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority and will not be compromised under any circumstances.

Further updates are expected as weather conditions evolve.

flydubai urges extra travel time

Meanwhile, flydubai has advised passengers to allow extra time to reach the airport due to unstable weather affecting traffic across Dubai. The airline said this measure is aimed at ensuring traveller safety and smooth airport operations.

In an advisory on its website, flydubai also urged customers to update their contact details via the “Manage Booking” section to receive the latest flight updates, noting that weather volatility in the coming days may disrupt departures and arrivals at Dubai International Airport.

