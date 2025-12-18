Rain and thunderstorms forecast across the UAE on Friday

Rain, gusty winds and rough seas expected in several areas
Dubai: Unstable weather conditions across the UAE on Friday, with skies expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and punctuated by convective cloud formations over scattered areas of the country.
According to the forecast, rainfall of varying intensity is likely, with some areas experiencing lightning, thunder and hail. A noticeable drop in temperatures is also expected as conditions evolve.
Winds will blow south-easterly before shifting north-westerly, ranging from moderate to fresh and strengthening at times, particularly with cloud activity. Wind speeds are forecast to range between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough to very rough at times. The first high tide is forecast at 11:48am, followed by a second at 2:20am, while low tides are expected at 7:38pm and 6:07am.
In the Sea of Oman, conditions are forecast to be rough, particularly during periods of cloud cover. High tides are expected at 8:11am and 10:21pm, with low tides at 3:08pm and 4:05am.
