GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Rain and thunderstorms forecast across the UAE on Friday

Rain, gusty winds and rough seas expected in several areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Rainfall, lightning and hail possible in scattered regions on Friday.
Rainfall, lightning and hail possible in scattered regions on Friday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Unstable weather conditions across the UAE on Friday, with skies expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and punctuated by convective cloud formations over scattered areas of the country.

According to the forecast, rainfall of varying intensity is likely, with some areas experiencing lightning, thunder and hail. A noticeable drop in temperatures is also expected as conditions evolve.

Winds will blow south-easterly before shifting north-westerly, ranging from moderate to fresh and strengthening at times, particularly with cloud activity. Wind speeds are forecast to range between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough to very rough at times. The first high tide is forecast at 11:48am, followed by a second at 2:20am, while low tides are expected at 7:38pm and 6:07am.

In the Sea of Oman, conditions are forecast to be rough, particularly during periods of cloud cover. High tides are expected at 8:11am and 10:21pm, with low tides at 3:08pm and 4:05am.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEUAE weather

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Unsettled weather to continue through the week, ending with cooler temperatures.

Is a rainy Christmas coming to the UAE?

2m read
A leading Saudi astronomer said such snowfall events are not unusual during the winter months.

Snow, hail expected across northern Saudi Arabia

2m read
Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, stirring up dust and sand.

Why residents are being urged to stay cautious midweek

1m read
Cloud cover to bring dust, rough seas and a slight dip in temperatures.

Cloudy skies and scattered rain forecast across UAE

2m read